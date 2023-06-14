PLATTSBURGH — Early voting for New York state’s primary election will begin in Clinton County this Saturday.
From then, residents will have a total of nine days to cast their vote early in-person before Election Day on Tuesday, June 27.
All early voting will take place in the 1st floor meeting room of the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
Throughout the nine-day period, the polls will be open at varying times.
On Saturday, June 17, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Sunday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Monday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Tuesday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Thursday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“So there’s two late days where people can come and vote after work if they need to,” Clinton County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner David Souilere said.
Anyone who is a registered voter can participate in early voting. Those who vote during the early voting period will not be eligible to vote on Election Day.
In the board of election’s early voting communication plan, the commissioners put together a list of tips for those who haven’t voted early before.
“Voting during early voting is the same as voting on Election Day,”
“When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote, receive your ballot and vote as any other election. There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot. There will also be a notice to voter and bill of rights. You may ask an election inspector to explain how to vote, or if you need any assistance.”
The results from early voting will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, for the Primary Election.
Locally, there is only one local primary race being held in Clinton County.
Jacob Avery and Damion Gilbert are facing off in the Democratic primary for the Ward 2 seat on the City of Plattsburgh Common Council.
Current Ward 2 Councilor Mike Kelly is not running for re-election due to term limits.
The polling site for the Ward 2 primary election on June 27 will be at the Our Lady of Victory Parish on South Catherine Street, Souilere said. Polls will be open that day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
