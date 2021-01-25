PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department reported two new COVID-19-related deaths among county residents Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 20.
Based on reported figures, 65 percent of the county’s coronavirus deaths have occurred over the last month, along with more than half of its total cases since the start of the pandemic.
CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said she did not have information regarding whether the residents died at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital or a local nursing home.
133 NEW CASES
CCHD also reported 133 additional lab-confirmed cases, though the quantity of people being released from isolation and placed in the “recovered” category over the weekend outpaced the number of new infections.
On Friday, the agency reported 326 people in isolation and 621 in quarantine. With numbers up-to-date as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, those numbers had dropped to 247 people in isolation — the lowest since just before New Year’s Eve — and 521 in quarantine.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases per day in the country had dropped in recent weeks, but were still alarmingly high.
And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said any improvements seemed to reflect a “natural peaking and then plateauing” following the holidays, not the arrival of the vaccine last month.
SAFETY PRACTICES
Flynn said it was too soon to tell whether cases were swinging downward in Clinton County.
“We ask residents to continue following all of the safety practices we have been encouraging all along,” she continued.
Those include reducing contact and time spent with those you do not live with, wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth, maintaining at least six feet of social distance from others, avoiding crowds and gatherings, frequently washing your hands or using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, and staying home when you are sick.
Flynn said CCHD plans to issue guidance for safely celebrating the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.
SCHEDULE VACCINATIONS
Flynn also advised anyone who is eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations.
To determine if you are eligible for the state Department of Health-run vaccination site at 213 Connecticut Road in Plattsburgh, go to am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, scroll down to the “Get Started” button and fill out the form. You can also call 1-833-697-4829.
According to the CCHD website, those who are 65 and older can also go through Kinney Drugs. Visit kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/, put in your zip code and click on “Schedule Appointment” next to the different stores for availability.
CCHD and its counterparts in other counties have been instructed by the state to only vaccinate Phase 1B essential workers.
Flynn said the agency had yet to receive a shipment as of Monday, but added that was not uncommon so early in the week.
ESSEX COUNTY HOTLINE
Essex County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of residents in isolation to 63.
The agency, which started receiving allotments of vaccine earlier this month, also announced that it had launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.
ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh shared in a daily update that the hotline would be “updated frequently to include the latest information about the vaccine distribution process in Essex County.”
“Residents can call 518-873-3697 to listen to a pre-recorded message, be directed to clinic information for eligible vaccine recipients and to hear about resources in our region,” she continued.
“We plan to utilize this hotline — in addition to our other communication methods — to provide schedule, location and registration information for the Essex County Health Department clinics that will be open to the public.”
Monday evening, the message shared that ECHD will only receive 100 doses of vaccine out of the 1,000 it had ordered for this week, and emphasized that it may only provide the doses to very specific groups as required by the state.
“We have a clinic schedule in place with vaccine sites established, staff trained and ready, and will publicly announce more clinics as soon as we know we have the doses to make additional vaccine appointments available,” the message says.
“We are working hard to ensure we vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AKWESASNE
Franklin County Public Health reported 29 new positive cases Monday for an active total of 315. Almost 850 residents were in either isolation or quarantine.
As of Saturday, there were 93 coronavirus-positive inmates at Franklin Correctional Facility, 29 at Bare Hill Correctional and two at Upstate Correctional.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported three new cases, putting its total at 20. Five people had recovered, while 62 remained in quarantine.
