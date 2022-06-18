PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County’s property foreclosure auction Wednesday morning had a total of 79 parcels up for grabs.
The auction generated an expected $1,093,477.61 in revenue for the county, County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said.
“I say expected, because these are the bids. The buyers have 30 days to close, and there is no guarantee that they will,” she said.
CLOSE TO PREDICTIONS
The expected revenue total is $68,477.61 higher than the county’s projected revenue for 2020, 2021 (the two years the auction wasn’t held) and 2022.
“It’s really only (about) $68,000 over what we projected for three years,” Davis said.
“Divide that number by three, and it’s really close to what we actually presumed that we would make based on our historical experiences.”
LEGISLATURE APPROVAL
Of the 79 properties, 16 sold for less than the amount of back taxes owed on them, Davis said.
Properties that don’t sell for higher than the amount of back taxes owed need the approval of the Clinton County Legislature, which they will meet to discuss at the regular session legislature meeting Wednesday, June 22.
Because the bidders have 30 days to close from the date of the auction, many details like the amount properties sold for, and who they were sold to, remain unavailable until the sales officially go through.
Davis said situations can arise where the high bidder may not be able to close. In that case, the county communicates with the back-up bidder.
“You always have that uncertainty,” she said.
If a property doesn’t close, the county may hold a special online auction later in the year for that property or hold onto it until next year’s auction, Davis said.
HIGH TURNOUT
This year’s auction saw a bigger turnout than usual with more than 300 bidders attending — both in person and online.
Davis said in a normal year, between 100 and 150 people usually attend.
“Obviously, there is a very hot real estate market right now, and people are looking for bargains. I think that is what contributed to the larger number, and also people getting more comfortable with the online aspect, so you don’t have to physically be there,” she said.
“The only thing that is always the caveat with that is, if there’s a power outage, or you lose connection, that doesn’t stop the auction, so there is that risk when you bid online. If something happens, you might miss out on the property you’re looking for.”
