PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis says a recent Supreme Court case ruling impacted their foreclosure auction on Wednesday.
“This (ruling) is going to completely change the way foreclosure happens going forward,” she told the legislature at their finance meeting Wednesday afternoon.
TYLER CASE
Davis was referring to the case in Minnesota in which 94-year-old Geraldine Tyler had her property seized by Hennepin County for owing about $15,000 in real estate taxes, interest and penalties.
According to Supreme Court documents, after seizing the property, Hennepin County then sold Tyler’s property at the foreclosure auction for $40,000 and kept the excess $25,000 for its own use.
Tyler then sued the county, alleging that “the County had unconstitutionally retained the excess value of her home above her tax debt in violation of the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment and the Excessive Fines Clause of the Eighth Amendment.”
“There was no question that that treasurer’s office (in Minnesota) did their job — all the notices were done, all the legal requirements were done — the issue was the equity in the home,” Davis said.
RULING IMPACT
On May 25, the Supreme Court then ruled in Tyler’s favor, saying “The County had the power to sell Tyler’s home to recover the unpaid property taxes. But it could not use the toehold of the tax debt to confiscate more property than was due.”
This has now affected Clinton County and will affect other counties that have previously received the excess funds generated from their foreclosure auctions.
Davis said the topic of excess funds has been a recurring one in her time as treasurer.
“It’s been a conversation that we’ve had since I’ve been here, and well before I’ve been here, what happens with the excess funds?” she said.
“We have always accepted the excess funds, because they counter the balance of what we lose on a property — there are a lot of properties that we lose on every year — but the Supreme Court has ruled that that can no longer happen and the money will go back to the owner.”
LOST ABOUT $29,700
Davis said as far as she knows, the counties that held their auctions before the May 25th ruling were able to keep any excess funds that were generated.
However, counties like Clinton, which held theirs after the ruling, do not get to keep any excess funds and will have to return them to the property owners at some point, she said.
“Today, I will give you a rounded number … but we (the county) lost about $29,700,” Davis said.
“If today’s auction happened last year — under the old rules — there would have been a surplus of $1.3 million.”
‘WE HAVE NO DIRECTION RIGHT NOW’
Of the 70 properties that went to Clinton County’s foreclosure auction Wednesday, Davis said 57 sold for more than the taxes due; three failed to receive the required deposit and will now go to the back-up bidder; and 10 sold for less than the amount of taxes due.
That $1.3 million from the auctioned properties will now be kept in an escrow reserve until they receive direction from the state on how to distribute it properly, Davis said.
“So if somebody comes forward and says ‘I want my money,’ we will explain to them as many times as possible that there is no legislation right now, we don’t know whose jurisdiction it is, and there’s so many things we don’t know,” she said.
“If they choose not to wait. They’re going to have to sue us to get that money. and then, in a sense, it’s not a bad thing because then the court will have to tell us how to do this because we have no direction right now.”
Davis said in many instances, this ruling has only brought forth more questions than answers about the distribution of funds.
“There’s no jurisdiction,” she said.
“Is it my decision? Is it the county attorney’s decision? Is it the foreclosing judge’s decision? Does this also mean that forever going forward, we will always lose on these properties and always be in the hole and the rest of the taxpayers of Clinton County have to now pay for people’s properties where we lose money on?”
PENDING LEGISLATION
She said there are two bills out there now, one of which, if passed, will tell them how to distribute that $1.3 million.
“We asked — NYSAC (New York State Association of Counties) has asked — that the legislature doesn’t just push something through to get something through, and instead, put the most minimum thing through in legislation and let us all come together and write sensible foreclosure law,” Davis said.
“As we all have seen over the years, many times legislators will make laws without talking to the people who do the work every day. So we are hoping that that conversation will happen over the summer and the fall before the next legislative session.”
