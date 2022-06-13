PLATTSBURGH — For the first time since 2019, Clinton County will hold a property foreclosure auction. The event is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the West Side Ballroom.
Of the 79 total properties heading to the auction, 43 are residential, 32 are vacant and four are commercial, County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said.
“We actually expected more than this, because an average year is about 35 to 50 (properties), so the fact that we haven’t had one in three years — no number is a good number — but this is lower than expected, which we’re happy about,” Davis said.
COVID MORATORIUM
The county hasn’t held an auction since 2019, because of the “COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Act of 2020” that was signed into law in December of 2020, according to New York state’s department of financial services website.
The act placed a “moratorium” on evictions and foreclosures until May 1, 2021, but that date was later extended to January, 15, 2022.
The foreclosure process usually begins when a property owner hasn’t paid their taxes in two years. Some properties that will be at the auction have owed taxes since 2018.
“As far as the foreclosure, the process is always the same — legal notifications, notifications in the newspaper, the yellow signs in the yard, we do as much as we can to make sure people are aware of their situation,” Davis said.
“One thing that sometimes we get comments on is that we’re ‘trying to embarrass people.’ We’re not trying to embarrass anyone. We want to make sure that everyone is aware that this is a very significant consequence of losing their property.”
NOTIFYING OWNERS
Davis said property owners are usually notified a minimum of 17 times regarding the taxes owed on their property.
“On the flip side, there are people who thank us every year because for whatever reason, they didn’t read their mail, but someone sees their name in the paper, or someone tells them, or they see the yellow sign in their yard,” she said.
“Foreclosing on someone’s property is serious, and it’s the worst part of my job. We want to make sure we foreclose on as few properties as possible.”
OUTSTANDING TAXES
The amount of outstanding taxes owed this year is $562,414.35.
Davis said the county has budgeted for $360,000 in revenue from the tax sale.
For those wanting to attend the auction, they should “do their homework,” she said.
“We don’t want someone watching a show on TV — a flip or flop — and thinking they can come in and flip a property without doing their diligence,” Davis said.
“For example, is it a buildable lot? Is it in wetlands? The information we give is not guaranteed, because we didn’t obtain the information. We’re relying on outside sources for that, so making sure they understand the process, (and) making sure they understand how the bidding works.”
AUCTION WEBINAR
Davis also noted that bidders must have guaranteed funds at the auction, which means they can’t leave to go get money.
For those wanting to learn more about the auction process, there is a webinar on the auction site http://nysauctions.com/.
A seminar is also scheduled on that same website for Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m.
“If people haven’t ever bid in an auction before, they really should go or watch the webinar on the website.”
Davis said potential bidders can call the treasurer’s office with any questions as well.
