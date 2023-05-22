PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Family Court Judge Timothy J. Lawliss’ recent retirement has opened the door for a special election to fill his seat this November.
Lawliss, a Republican, retired last month on April 29. He was county family court judge for 25 years and was last elected in 2018 with his term set to expire in 2028.
VACANT POST
The role of the Family Court judge is to oversee custody, visitation, abuse and neglect proceedings — since Lawliss’ retirement, the position has been vacant.
Over the last few weeks, county committees from both parties have been vying to endorse a qualified candidate for the position.
The Republican Committee was the first to announce their official endorsement of a candidate, with Hilary Rogers, who is currently serving as the Chief Assistant Public Defender at the Clinton County Public Defender’s office, being their pick.
“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement as the candidate for Family Court Judge in Clinton County,” Rogers said.
“With my extensive legal experience, community involvement, and strong ties to the area, I am confident in my ability to serve the citizens of Clinton County effectively. I am committed to upholding justice, fairness, and the well-being of families within our community.”
ROGERS QUALIFICATIONS
In a news release announcing their endorsement, the Republican Committee said Rogers brings a unique set of qualifications to the table, making her an “exceptional candidate” for this position.
The committee highlighted Rogers’ experience with the Attorney General’s office, Essex County District Attorney’s office and running a successful private practice as reasons for being qualified.
Her tenure with the Attorney General’s office involved successfully defending the DEC, DMV and DOCCS in Supreme Court cases, as well as prosecuting two head shops under Education Law and Ags & Market.
Furthermore, the committee noted that Rogers has been appointed by the Appellate Division: Third Department to serve on the Character and Fitness Committee, a position obtained through anonymous nomination and subsequent vetting by esteemed judges. In this role, she reviews candidate applications and conducts hearings to assess their moral character as aspiring attorneys in New York.
If elected, Rogers would become the first female county court justice in the county’s history.
“The Clinton County Republican Committee enthusiastically endorses Hilary Rogers for Clinton County Family Court Judge,” Jerika Manning, Chairwoman of the Clinton County Republican Committee, said.
“Hilary has the morals, experience and drive that it takes and I am confident she will use these qualities to bring fairness and well-being to the Clinton County Family Court. Hilary Rogers has the full support of the Clinton County Republican Party.”
ROGERS BACKGROUND
Rogers was born and raised in Clinton County and currently resides in the area with her husband, who owns a local business, and their two daughters.
She graduated from Binghamton University in 2003 and Albany Law in 2006. She currently serves as the Chairperson of the EO203 Plattsburgh City law enforcement advisory committee and sits on the board for the Whiteface Visitors Bureau and the Lake Placid Club Lodges.
Roger is also an active member of the Clinton County Bar Association and the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
“Her commitment to the community is evident through her coaching of local middle school softball and youth commission softball teams, as well as her sponsorship of several youth commission teams,” the committee said.
“The vast majority of Clinton County voters will never see me in action,” Rogers said.
“But they should rest assured that I will always have the best interest of this community’s children at heart.”
DEMOCRAT ENDORSEMENT
Brandi Lloyd, who sits on the Clinton County Democrats Committee, said they will be announcing their official candidate endorsement after today’s meeting.
“Obviously, she’s very qualified,” Lloyd said, declining to name their female candidate.
“I just don’t want to speak ahead of it (the meeting), because I’m only one vote as far as the committee goes, but she’s someone that we’ve been talking to as soon as we found out about this vacancy.”
Though Lloyd said she expects the candidate’s nomination to pass unanimously.
“With several people seconding the nomination,” Lloyd added.
“We’re really lucky to have such a qualified candidate, and I look forward to helping her win.”
The winner of November’s election will take office on Jan. 1, 2024.
