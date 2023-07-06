PLATTSBURGH — Few roads remain closed due to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding that impacted the northwest portion of Clinton County this past weekend.
According to Clinton County Emergency Services, several roads in the Towns of Altona, Clinton, Dannemora, Ellenburg and Mooers had been affected by the rains.
As of July 5, all state, county and town roadways are open and passable with the exception of the Alder Bend Road in Altona between Terrien Road and Jerusalem Road, the Shutts road in
Ellenburg just west of Route 374 and the Con Road off Route 11 in Altona.
These three closed roads do not cut off access to any specific property, just create longer access in some cases based on detours.
Highway crews continue to work aggressively to repair driving surfaces and roadway shoulders that are washed out in many locations on numerous roads in the affected towns.
Many residents of the affected towns experienced impacts to properties including but not limited to flooding property and structures alike, shoreline damage and private road/driveway damage.
At this time, initial assessments indicate that damage thresholds required to trigger any state or federal aid for damage repair or recovery will not be met. Although not all impacted properties are secondary homes or camps, it is noted that these properties are generally not eligible for assistance if the event was to be declared at a federal level.
Residents should contact NYSDEC for assistance with planning and permitting any repairs to drainage ways and shoreline on private property as well as for any noted hazardous materials (propane tanks or the like) that may be found as flood waters have receded.
Residents should contact the Clinton County Health Department Environmental Unit (518 -565-4870) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for any questions or concerns related to drinking water wells and/or septic system problems. Residents are also being urged to document their damages with lots of photos and contact insurance companies to determine eligible expenses and coverage.
As previously stated, despite sizable impacts to individual local residents and our communities, threshold levels to trigger disaster assistance have not been met and as such State or Federal assistance is not expected.
That said, Clinton County is still interested in damage incurred to private property. Those who would like to report damage to property, click the following link and complete the online form: https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/clintonNY/request.html.
Information gathered will be used to determine impact and extent of damages to the County as a result of the recent storm event. This information can be used to provide an accurate picture of damages for both the public and elected officials as well as assist with future planning for similar incidents.
