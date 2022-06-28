PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Transportation said that work will begin on a $1 million project that will improve sidewalk accessibility at 70 pedestrian crossings in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Clinton County.
“Providing communities with compliant infrastructure reflects our commitment to a multi-modal, more accessible transportation network for all users,” Therese Dominguez, DOT commissioner, said.
“Projects like these allow everyone to enjoy and contribute to the richness of their communities using safe, accessible pedestrian facilities.”
The project will replace sidewalk ramps across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Clinton County with ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities act. The breakdown of planned work is as follows:
Seven crossings along U.S. Route 11 in the hamlet of Mannsville in Jefferson County, 15 crossings along State Route 970L in the Village of Clayton in Jefferson County, 13 crossings along U.S. Route 11 and 11B in Potsdam and DeKalb in St. Lawrence County, 13 crossings along State Route 9 in Chazy in Clinton County and 21 crossings along State Routes 22B and 442 in Peru in Clinton County.
Similar projects have been put in place across New York State to ensure those with disabilities have safe and accessible pedestrian crossings.
“The new pedestrian crossings fulfill a crucial need and make our sidewalks more accessible. When this project is completed, it’ll help make our region safer and more inclusive to residents and visitors alike.” State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said.
Motorists in these communities can expect to encounter work zones. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Convictions of two or more speeding violations are in effect in these work zones to encourage motorists to slow down.
The project was awarded to Bothar Construction, Binghamton, and is expected to be completed late fall 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.