PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Administrator and budget officer Michael Zurlo says the proposed 2023 county budget shows a spending plan that will decrease the tax levy and tax rate, all while being well below the state-mandated tax cap.
“This budget is an excellent budget,” Zurlo told the Press-Republican.
“It gives our employees what, I believe, they need. It gives us the ability to provide the necessary programs that we provide to the community, but it also does not overburden the county taxpayer.”
With a reduction of $44,563, next year’s proposed budget now marks the second consecutive spending plan where the tax levy has decreased in Clinton County.
NO ‘DOUBLE WHAMMY’
The composite tax rate is also expected to drop from $5.45 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2022, to $4.90 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023.
“Those are important numbers,” Zurlo added.
After the County Legislature’s Finance Committee met and reviewed the budget Nov. 28, Zurlo said the legislature agreed to not make any changes to both the tax levy and tax rate in the tentative budget, so these proposed numbers are not expected to change.
The dramatic decreases in both the tax rate and tax levy were made to hopefully offset, as much as possible, the property assessment increases around the county, Zurlo said.
“Your property tax bill is a product of the tax rate times your assessment, so that’s why we felt it was critical to keep the tax levy low, because that is part of the formula that determines the tax rate, along with the property assessments,” he said.
“So those folks that got property assessment increases, we didn’t want to double whammy them.”
If a property owner did not see an increase in their assessment, they will get the full benefit of the decreased tax rate and levy in 2023, Zurlo added.
“If people’s property taxes are lower, they’ve got more income to spend on things, especially when there are some inflationary pressures out there,” he said.
“Maybe they want to do things, maybe they want to go on vacation — this is more money that will rest in the home.”
TAX STABILITY
Zurlo said going into this budget cycle, which began in early August and involved meeting with every department head, the county prioritized maintaining their tax stability.
With a 2023 spending plan now well below the state-mandated tax cap, and $0 of fund balance reserve used, he said they’ve continued to achieve that.
“We could have taxed the people by $2 million additional dollars and still been compliant, but we didn’t feel that that was warranted. So we were under our tax cap limit by $2,044,786,” Zurlo said.
“We like tax stability, we are a bit conservative … as budget officer, I like to think long-term. I don’t like to think year-to-year.”
SALES TAX REVENUE
The sales tax revenue, which Clinton County is expected to receive $42,221,276 of, helps them maintain that stability, he said.
“We share (about) an additional $18 million with the towns, cities and villages. But the tax levy is only $29,710,751 so the revenue we get from sales tax is greater than the revenue we get from property taxes. So that’s a good thing. Unless sales tax plummets,” Zurlo said.
“Sales tax remains our biggest revenue beyond the tax levy.”
NO MAJOR CUTS
A net increase of six FTE (full-time equivalency) positions are also in this budget proposal, with only three of those affecting the tax levy, Zurlo said.
Additionally, there were no major cuts to positions or programs, just “general operational cuts.”
All county employees are also getting a raise, Zurlo said.
“This budget includes a 2.25% increase to the general unit and this budget also includes a two-grade — they discussed this last summer and it affects this budget — a two-grade … salary enhancement for all county employees,” he said.
“Because it’s so difficult to recruit and retain employees.”
Management confidential and appointed county employees, however, are getting a one-grade raise, he added.
The recommended budget is expected to include $181.9 million in total appropriations.
A public hearing on the tentative budget is now scheduled for Dec. 7 at 5:15 p.m.
The final adoption of the budget is planned for the Dec. 14 regular session meeting at 5:15 p.m.
