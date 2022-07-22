PLATTSBURGH — Each of the 79 parcels at Clinton County’s foreclosure auction last month have officially sold.
The highest sale was $235,000 for 853 Lake Shore Rd in Chazy, a seasonal two-bedroom residence on Lake Champlain.
The lowest sale was $400 for a vacant piece of land on Route 11 in Mooers.
FIRST SINCE 2019
Because the county hadn’t held an auction since 2019, County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said they weren’t sure if all of the properties would actually sell.
“We didn’t know if some of the properties would go for lower or wouldn’t go at all, because especially with homes, the longer they sit unoccupied, problems can arise,” Davis said.
“But on the flip side, this is still a very hot market and there’s not a lot of inventory out there.”
Though, there were two properties that didn’t sell at the original live auction June 15, she said.
This resulted in the county holding an online-only auction in early July, where both parcels were eventually sold.
“What happened was, in the original auction, we had two people that didn’t finish; they were the high bidders. One person didn’t have enough money for the deposit, and also just didn’t understand the process. and then we had a second person who thought that they were bidding on a different parcel, so he became aware of that during the checkout,” Davis said.
“So we immediately knew those two were not going to sell. We did offer them to the second high bidder; those people either chose not to take it or never returned our call.
“All and all, all of them sold.”
NOT A WINDFALL
Davis said the auction generated an official $1,143,279.97 in net revenue for the county, which covered the $562,371.03 in delinquent taxes owed.
The county had originally budgeted $1,025,000 in total revenue from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 auctions.
“We want to make sure that people understand that this wasn’t a $1.1 million windfall. We didn’t have auctions for three years, so when you take the amount that we budgeted…and when you do the math, we were only about $40,000 over for each of the years we budgeted,” she said.
LAND BANK PLAN
The revenue made from the auction will now go into the county’s general fund, Davis said.
“We want to make sure, in a sense, it’s used so that everyone has the use of it,” she said.
Eventually, they do plan to put that money toward a more specific fund.
“In the future, proceeds will start to go into the Land Bank that we’re working on,” she said.
“That’s one thing that bothers us all is we don’t want the county to profit over people’s misfortune, so eventually money will go into the Clinton County Land Bank, specifically for rehabilitating properties throughout the county, so at least it will go back to, in a sense, housing or property issues specifically.”
And although 2022’s foreclosure auction just recently wrapped up, the process for next year’s auction has already been in the works, as it takes two and a half years to foreclose on a property.
“It’s almost a year-round process, foreclosure is, because even in the first year that someone doesn’t pay, they’re already starting to get notices,” Davis said.
“There are 20 times in that two and a half year process that we contact owners to let them know, so it’s a very long process, and we’re already in it for both next year and even the year after.”
