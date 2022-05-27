Clinton Co. appoints new director of public health

PLATTSBURGH — Newly-appointed Director of Public Health at Clinton County Health Department, Jeffrey Sisson, is now working his “perfect job.”
“Which I feel is really unusual, because who has the perfect job?” he said.
“But I think I’m here now. I feel that’s what it is for me.”
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
On May 2, Sisson was officially appointed to a six-year term as CCHD’s new director of public health.
In this role, he’ll be helping the health department stay ahead of national health crises, supporting CCHD employees and working to ensure they have a supportive work environment and the resources required to accomplish their individual or departmental missions.
Sisson’s job will also be important in providing information to the public, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m looking forward to developing that relationship with the people of Clinton County. In these times, when you’re dealing with things that are high stress, it’s best that you trust the people that are working with you, so I look forward to developing that trust and that relationship with them,” Sisson said.
LOOKING AT DATA
Previously, Sisson served as the health, safety, risk management specialist for Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) for 18 years, where he worked closely with 17 school districts in the region.
He said over that 18-year period, he created a very health-oriented program at CVES.
“What I would do is look at data I got from the health department,” he said.
“I would look at all of the reportable illnesses, I would look at news articles and science reviews and try to predict what the next big thing was and try to educate the school communities, so they already had the tools and knowledge to navigate through whatever that event was…I prepared them ahead of time for what was coming, and we were really successful at doing that.”
A NATURAL EXTENSION
Because of his previous job experience, Sisson said he felt prepared to take on the similar responsibilities that came with his new director of public health position.
“We trained people on MRSA before it was a big thing in the schools, we trained people on vaping before everybody really started vaping…Zika, the flu, spent a lot of time on Swine Flu, there were a lot of different things that we did,” he said.
“I feel like all the work I’ve been doing has led me to this position. So when this position became available, it just seemed like the next natural extension of my work life — it just seemed like where I was supposed to be.”
ADMIRED CCHD
Sisson said he couldn’t help but be drawn to CCHD, one of 15 accredited health departments in New York state.
He said the work they accomplished during the pandemic stood out to him.
“(Working) at the schools during COVID, we met with the health department every week and watched how they handled themselves during the situation and knowing…how difficult their jobs were during that time, it just increased my respect for the people in this building,” Sisson said.
“Their dedication, their industry, and their passion for the health and safety of the people in Clinton County. It just made me want to be a member of this organization even more.”
‘OWE IT TO THE COMMUNITY’
In addition to the respect Sisson already held for CCHD, the job was also appealing to him because he believed it to be his “civic duty” and way of giving back to the Plattsburgh community.
“If the county decides that I am the best person here to lead us through or maybe hopefully out of a pandemic, or I’m the best person to head the health department, then that’s kind of my duty to do that. I almost owe it to the people in the community, the people who live here, to take on that role and fulfill that role,” he said.
“To be doing this everyday for the betterment of the people — your neighbors, your friends, your family members — that’s awesome. I’m just really excited to be a part of all that.”
