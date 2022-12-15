PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature adopted its 2023 budget Wednesday night, with no changes having been made to either the tax levy or tax rate from Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo’s earlier proposed budget.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Clinton County’s tax levy for 2023 will see a reduction of $44,563. The tax rate, which is also seeing a decrease, will drop from $5.45 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2022, to $4.90 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023.
The now adopted budget also remains well below the state-mandated tax cap.
“The Clinton County Legislature has made it their number one priority to formulate a spending plan that meets the fiduciary needs of the general public without causing them undue hardship,” Mark Henry, Legislature Chairman (R-Area 3, Chazy), said.
“That is why the Clinton County tax levy has not increased over one percent in the last five years and the tax rate has decreased 3.8 percent. Tax stability is of utmost importance to our taxpayers and on behalf of the Clinton County legislature I want to thank County Administrator Mike Zurlo, Deputy County Administrator Kim Kinblom and all County department heads and staff that formulated a budget that does just this; it is an achievement of which we can all be proud.”
Rob Timmons, Chairperson of the County Finance Committee (R-Area 7, Peru), said this budget prepares for whatever fiscal future lies ahead.
“The Clinton County Legislature maintains a culture of fiscal discipline while being constantly cognizant of the need to provide for our community members,” Timmons said.
“The Legislature is keenly aware that we continue to operate in an every changing economic environment, however we firmly believe that this budget prepares us for the unpredictable future ahead and we will meet any fiscal challenges with strength, perseverance and preparedness. I want to thank the Finance Committee and the entire Legislature for their support of this financially sound budget.”
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Legislator Calvin Castine (R-Area 1, Champlain) praised the county’s spending plan and all the hard work that was put into creating it.
“I can’t let this budget passing go without thanking Mike and the staff and the department heads for the budget they presented to us,” Castine said.
“A lot of people probably take it for granted, but a heck of a lot of work was put into this. We took care of our employees this year financially, and we were still able to have a very manageable budget that we’re passing onto our taxpayers. Very pleased with our budget, I think everybody on this board is.”
Zurlo thanked Kinblom and accountant Lee Mitchell for their help with constructing the budget.
“I wish I could say it’s a labor of love, but it’s just a labor. But I appreciate it … I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Kim and Lee for the amount of work they put in, so thank you again, appreciate it,” Zurlo said.
“And our goal is to provide you with a budget that you can feel comfortable representing your constituents with and why and I think you’ve done that this year and until you give us a different directive that is what we will continue to do.”
