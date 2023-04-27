PLATTSBURGH — A witness in the murder trial of Vincent Abrams testified that he saw and heard Abrams and Melissa Myers arguing in his store just hours before she was murdered.
Myers, 40, was found dead from stab wounds in her neck in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. around 4 a.m. on June 4, 2022 in the City of Plattsburgh. Abrams was charged with her death on June 9, 2022.
LIQUOR STORE CLERK
Corey Morrow, an employee at K & M Discount Liquor & Wine on Margaret Street, testified in Clinton County Court Thursday that Myers and a Black man of average build had come into his store together around 9:50 p.m. the night of June 3, 2022, just 10 minutes before he closed the store.
He then identified the man he saw with Myers that night as Abrams who was sitting in court next to defense attorney Greg LaDuke.
Morrow said Myers was a regular at the liquor store and was, “almost always” the last customer to come in before closing.
Morrow said he heard Abrams and Myers having a small argument among themselves when they were in the store. He said he couldn’t make out what Abrams was saying but he heard Myers raising her voice at him as the two were, “having words.”
SAW MONEY
He said Myers was buying SVEDKA strawberry lemonade vodka, which came to under $20. Morrow then said Myers began digging in her Michael Kors purse to pay with her card.
Morrow said when Myers couldn’t find her card in her purse, she went out to her car to grab money.
Morrow thought this was odd of her to do because he said as she was looking for her card, he could see inside her purse that she had two stacks of money the, “size of bricks.”
During Myers’ autopsy, it was revealed that she had wads of cash stuck inside of both her bra and pant leg, Plattsburgh City Police Det. Christine Minardi said during her testimony Thursday morning.
There was $1,520 in cash in her bra and $1,600 in cash in her pant leg, Minardi said.
CRIME SCENE PHOTOS
Pictures of Myers’ autopsy were shown in court Thursday.
The jacket and sweater Myers had been wearing that night both had holes where she was stabbed. The sweater, which was yellow, was saturated in so much blood it looked red or pink originally.
Plattsburgh City Police Det. Charles Wolff, who helped process the crime scene, testified that they were able to determine there were signs of a struggle in Myers’ apartment early on June 4, 2022.
Due to the amount of blood present at the scene, and the areas in which the blood was, they determined an assault took place in the kitchen before moving into the living room area and finishing up in the living room near the bathroom where Myers’ body was found, he said.
They took swabs of all blood found at the scene and sent it off to be tested at the New York State crime lab.
ITEMS FOUND
Wolff also testified that police found Myers’ Michael Kors purse under a cinder block, a waxine baggy with the initials SRT, a black ear bud, crack pipe, a piece of a pack of Newport cigarettes and two knives partially buried in an area behind Lucenda Storage.
Upon questioning by Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo, Wolff said the initials on the baggy were the trademark that Myers used to package narcotics that she sold.
He also said police learned that she had smoked Newport cigarettes.
Wolff said parts of a vacuum were also found behind Lucinda Storage.
Also introduced was a Pepsi bottle that Abrams drank out of when he was talking with police at the City Police Department in the days following the murder.
The trial will continue on Friday before Clinton County Judge William Favreau.
