PLATTSBURGH — Cancer survivors and X-Treme Clean, LLC business owners Cathy Bashaw and Carol Robert have paid it forward since 2011.
In partnership with the nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason, they have supported local cancer patients with the gift of a clean home.
WOMEN-OWNED
Formed in 2005, X-Treme Clean is a women-owned and led business, providing residential, commercial, and industrial cleaning.
Services include post-construction cleans, move-in/move-out cleans, one-time cleans, as well as regularly scheduled cleanings.
The company also cleans for camp openings and turnovers throughout the Adirondacks and Lake Champlain region.
After leaving corporate America, Bashaw and Robert, both in their 50s, started their second act.
“We belong to a national association that was called The Association of Residential Cleaning Services International,” Bashaw said.
“Through ARCSI, we met a lady named Debbie Sardone. She was a colleague, who started the nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason in Texas. How Debbie started this was one day Debbie got a call from a lady who had cancer and asked for a cleaning company. She then told Debbie she couldn’t afford the rates. That’s what inspired Debbie to start this nonprofit foundation so no woman with cancer would ever be in that situation again.”
NORTH AMERICA
Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,200 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer.
Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $15.5 million in services, helping more than 46,000 cancer patients.
In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association.
“So, we are just a small cog in that wheel,” Bashaw said.
“We service the Plattsburgh area, and we can take up to two patients a month. It’s really a very simple process.”
Since 2011, X-Treme Clean has supported nine cancer patients with $3,365 in donated cleanings.
In partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, X-Treme Clean supports two homes each month for two consecutive months free of charge for cancer patients residing in Plattsburgh.
“First, it was only women that we serviced,” Bashaw said.
“As you and I both know, it’s usually up to the woman to clean the house or arrange to get the house clean or whatever the case, so we gave it only to women. As a matter for fact, I remember saying to Debbie why, that seems to be discriminatory? She said, ‘Well, Cathy, we needed a niche, and this is the niche we picked.’ So for years, it was just women and then it changed, and now we service anyone with cancer.”
All staff are professionally trained through On The Job Training (OJT) in conjunction with the College of Residential Employees (CORE) DVD series, the Perfect Maintenance Cleaning (PMC) methods, and the PMC Bootcamp for trainers.
FULL CIRCLE
“My friend and business partner did have colon cancer in the year 2005, which was the year that we started our business,” Bashaw said.
“Since that time, we’ve both had it. I had vocal cord cancer during COVID, and I almost lost my voice. The doctor gave me the choice of being a whisperer for the rest of my life or having radiation. I chose the radiation. I had that, and then my partner also had kidney cancer. So, we’ve survived multiple bouts of different cancers here in this house.
“We do know how important it is for someone to have a clean and a healthy home, especially when you are going through any kind of treatment.”
GIVE BACK
Robert, an accountant, handles the back-end while Bashaw and field supervisor Lucy McCarthy handle the forward-facing roles.
“We also believe its important for businesses like us to look for ways to give back to your community,” Bashaw said.
“When we heard about this foundation, we thought this is the perfect fit for us. As we started the business, we knew that we wanted to find ways to give back. We gave charitably to things at the hospital because we had clients there, of course.”
X-Treme Clean pays a monthly membership fee to Cleaning for a Reason to be partners.
“The other part of it I think is to say that when you can volunteer and give back for something, we feel that payment can take a lot of forms,” Bashaw said.
“For us, the personal satisfaction that we get is from giving this to community members, and our employees love to do it. It makes them feel good, too. That’s the other part for us is the personal satisfaction that comes from our efforts.
“We feel like it’s a privilege for us to be able to help these women. Because when you have that and you’re going through it, you have a lot of stress and this really can take some stress off their backs.”
Bashaw has placed X-Treme Clean brochures at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital FitzPatrick Cancer Center, where she received her treatment.
“They know about us and I tell all my doctor friends and everyone else,” Bashaw said.
“We tell everyone that we know.”
