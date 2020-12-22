Class to explore archaeology wonders

PLATTSURGH – Dr. Justin Lowry treks down the paths of archaeological sites less traveled in his upcoming Senior Scholar seminar, “Six Major Archaeological Finds—One From Each Continent.”
The SUNY Plattsburgh professor based the seminar on “Great Archaeological Discoveries,” an Anthropology 104 undergraduate course. (SEE BOX).
“I decided to tailor it to this discussion to look at one, my favorite or greatest discovery from each of the continents where archaeologists work,” he said.
“So the six major continents – North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. I'm not doing anything for Antarctica because history of humanity in Antarctica is relatively short. Each of the lectures will be on one of them.”
DEEP DIVES
One of the things Lowry noticed from last year's COVID Senior Scholar program, for he which he applauds the organizers' virtual revamping, was the level of detail enjoyed by engaged and vibrant thinkers.
“Because of their experience, I could go in-depth on why things matter in terms of the societal impact of archaeology and what it means for understanding the past,” he said.
“Because many of them are history buffs or appreciate the concept of the ancient past, it was a great experience for me to have conversations and discussions about what studying the past really means.”
This seminar is sort of a second round of an additional kind of lecture.
“That's about taking that conversation about the past and giving it context in those six great places that are most important for impactful in archaeology,” he said.
“A little bit of a spoiler, I'm not picking the most famous sites. I'm picking the ones that the archaeologists were most surprised by.”
THEORY UPHEAVALS
His exploration bypasses famous sites such as the Great Wall of China, Great Pyramid of Giza, Petra or the Colosseum.
“I'm picking ones that fundamentally shifted the way archaeologists think about the ancient past,” he said.
“So when we made this discovery, it changed the way that understood the past.”
Lowry gave an example of a discovery he will not cover in his seminar.
“The one that I often use as an example in my class is after the advent of some more in depth chemical studies, they were able to use the bone chemistry of buried people to figure out the relative proportions of all the different foods they ate,” he said.
“So using that bone chemistry to look at people's food, their diet, they looked at the earliest humans.”
Archaeologist talked about these hunter-gatherers roaming out in the wilderness hunting animals and gathering foodstuffs along the way.
“If you ask archaeologists from 1950s what was the proportion of meat in a diet of those early humans, they were giving you numbers like in the high 40s to 80s or 90s,” he said.
“But what we found is that the the vast majority of food that people ate was foraged. With those kind of studies, we were able to understand that people were not hunter-gatherers.
“The earliest humans were foragers, which seems like a simplification, but it really changes the way we think about everything from the tools they used to how they lived in the world.”
ANCIENT FORWARD EATING
The paradigm shifts from game hunters following flocks and herds across the landscape to something else.
“We are people living on the landscape off the land like a forager,” he said.
“So instead of hunting animals, you can think of us more like eating a thousand different kinds of food on the landscape, everything from the wild berries that grow in a particular season to nuts, roots and vegetables that grow out in the wilderness.”
“We've got a lot of interesting corollaries where we can look at modern Indigenous people and understand how they live on the landscape.”
Scientific advancements shifted how archaeologists think about humans' early ancestors.
“Instead of looking at people who are like the Great Plains hunters as a corollary to the ancient people we should now start looking at the foragers, maybe even like the early woodland foragers,” he said.
“That's one of the things that archaeologists have been able to do. We constantly update our understanding of the past.
“So my goal is to get people to see this is an ever improving understanding of how the world was by looking at some special archaeological sites that are my favorites and also the most impactful.”
SENIOR SCHOLAR OFFERINGS
Senior Scholar’s 8th annual session will begin Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021
The popular Thursday morning small group seminars will be held on-line via a Zoom platform.
In lieu of the usual lunch and afternoon sessions, the program will also offer six special events for the group.
Programming includes:
Course description:Humans have lived on every continent on earth and archaeologists study their civilizations on six of those. This six-part series will talk about the greatest archaeological discoveries from each continent and how they have impacted our understanding of the world and human societies.
Thursdays at 10 a.m., participants have a choice between:
Course description : The bubonic plague (black death) arrived in Europe in December 1348. Its devastation on European economy, society, and demographics was unprecedented. Our course will investigate the pandemic’s impact on Europe’s society and culture. We will also look at other outbreaks culminating with the Great Plague of London in 1665 to see what Europeans learned from repeat exposure.
Course description: Expect a relaxed, comfortable writing class. Students have been housewives, teachers, engineers, doctors, widows and widowers, cancer or other life-crisis survivors. Some are computer savvy, some aren’t even on email. Some are shy, others ebullient, all fascinating. Some are remarkably good writers. Some are novices but have great stories
Course description: A guided experience through the epicenter of activity during the early years of the American Revolution starting with Benedict Arnold and Ethan Allen’s capture of Fort Ticonderoga and culminating with the turning point of the war at the Battles of Saratoga.
Tuition for the program (choice of one six-week seminar, plus six additional events). Tuition is $50. Seminar size will be strictly limited. Sign up early, as some sessions fill, leaving potential enrollees disappointed.
Sign up by sending contact information, choice of morning seminar, and tuition check to:
Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County (SCCCC)
5139 North Catherine Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
If you have questions, please call us at 518-563-6180.
SPONSORS: Clinton County Office of the Aging, Senior Citizen Council of Clinton County, JCEO, and the Chapel Hill Foundation.
