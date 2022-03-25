POTSDAM — The Clarkson University Board of Trustees has named a successor to longtime president Dr. Anthony G. “Tony” Collins.
Dr. Marc P. Christensen, current dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, will take the helm July 1.
“I am humbled to be selected as the next president of Clarkson University,” Christensen said in a statement. “Clarkson has a long-held reputation for producing some of the sharpest analytic minds in our nation’s history.
“This storied legacy, combined with the university’s achievements in advancing social mobility and the career trajectories for alumni, affirms Clarkson’s position as a bold leader among higher education institutions.”
PHOTONICS EXPERT
According to a press release, Christensen is a widely published expert in photonics research that focuses on using light to transmit, process and sense information.
He began his professional career as a technical leader in BDM’s Sensors and Photonics Group, now part of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems.
In 1997, he cofounded Applied Photonics, a free-space optical interconnection module company that provided hardware demonstrations for multiple Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency programs. Christensen currently holds 10 U.S. patents.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Cornell University in 1993, followed by his master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Mason University in 1998, the release said.
Three years later, he earned his doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from George Mason. Christensen also participated in the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education Management Development Program.
VALUES RELATIONSHIPS
Christensen joined the SMU faculty in 2002, rising through the ranks until he was appointed Lyle School dean nine years ago.
In a statement, Collins said Christensen’s 20-year commitment to SMU bodes well for the greater Clarkson community.
“It is very evident that he values relationships and rallying strategic partnerships to build long-term impact on the issues that matter to university stakeholders,” he continued. “Clarkson will have a dynamic future ahead under Dr. Christensen’s leadership.”
Christensen will be joined by his wife, Seema, a ceramics artist with industry experience in engineering, this summer.
They have two children: Asha, a senior in college majoring in economics and philosophy at the University of Toronto, and Priya, a University of Toronto graduate now pursuing graduate studies in molecular and cell biology at the University of Texas at Dallas.
CHAMBER
WELCOMES NEWS
The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed the news of Christensen’s selection.
In a statement, Chamber President Garry Douglas remarked that, 20 years ago, his organization knew of Clarkson, but the Potsdam university had limited interaction with this part of the North Country and its economic development strategies.
“Tony Collins, with his drive, vision and entrepreneurial spirit, changed that dramatically, especially over the last 12 years,” he continued. “Clarkson is now a vital part of the attraction and growth of advanced manufacturing in the North Country, and particularly our cluster of transportation equipment and aerospace manufacturers. From research and development activities to internships and recruitment of students by our employers, they have become indispensable.”
That connection is set to grow with the Clarkson-Clinton Community College partnership, Douglas added. Last summer, Collins and then-CCC President Ray DiPasquale signed an agreement through which the two schools will work together to identify and solicit funding opportunities to support mutually beneficial education and training programs designed to support the workforce development needs for regional manufacturing, the Press-Republican reported.
“This makes the selection of the next Clarkson president very important to our area, and it is clear that Dr. Christensen brings precisely the right sort of background, experience and orientation to help take Clarkson and its regional collaborations to even greater heights in the years ahead,” Douglas said.
“We look forward to meeting him soon and carrying on the incredible legacy of President Collins.”