PLATTSBURGH — In an effort to assist North Country residents with higher energy bills this winter, the Clinton County Legislature wants residents to know that there are programs available to offer assistance to help reduce energy use and control energy bills as the colder months set in.
“The Clinton County Legislature recognizes that with so many everyday items costing more and more, residents are being forced to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table,” said Mark Henry, Chairperson of the Clinton County Legislature (R-Area 3,Chazy.) “That is why the Clinton County Legislature is highlighting services being offered by the New York State Department of Public Service which is designed to help consumers manage their energy bills. Making sure Clinton County residents can stay warm in their homes is certainly a priority to the Legislature and we thank New York State for launching this vital program.”
The New York State Department of Public Service’s winter outreach and education campaign is designed to help New Yorkers keep their energy costs down while ensuring their homes are warm and safe during the winter season.
The campaign includes a dedicated winter preparedness webpage, multi-agency workshops about resources available to help consumers this winter season, and free publications related to the upcoming winter season. More information can be found online at dps.ny.gov/winter.
“Over 19,000 lives have been lost in America since 1979 due to cold-related deaths,” said John Redden, Commissioner of Clinton County Social Services. “No one’s health or safety should be jeopardized due to the financial challenges of heating their homes. We thank the New York State Department of Public Service for launching this campaign, and encourage any Clinton County resident that is struggling to heat their home to contact our office. Our office remains committed to keeping people in the North Country safe and warm this winter.”
In addition to the campaign launched by New York State’s Public Service Department, the Clinton County Department of Social Services is still accepting applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP.)
HEAP is an annual supplement to assist eligible households in paying a portion of their energy costs. The regular HEAP benefit is available only one time per household in the program year. Payments are authorized directly to the fuel vendor or utility company. HEAP emergency benefits provide additional assistance for those households facing a heat-related emergency.[2] For more information contact the Clinton County Department of Social Services at (518)565-3300.
