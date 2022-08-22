PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature’s “You Are A 10 Award” was created to honor someone who has represented exemplary public service.
The inaugural winner of the award, New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Executive Director Stephen Acquario, does just that, Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said at Wednesday’s regular session county meeting.
ACQUARIO HONORS
Henry recognized many contributions Acquario has made to counties around the state under his leadership.
Being active in Medicare cap savings, which saved Clinton County $15.9 million, was one contribution Henry pointed out. Another was securing the internet sales tax, which allowed counties to collect sales tax on internet transactions.
recognizes impact
“Stephen has never lost sight that policies, budgets and taxes are not just philosophical discussions or numbers on a piece of paper. They impact people’s lives in important ways and he works to ensure that fact was never forgotten nor minimized,” Henry said during the award presentation.
“For this and many other reasons, this legislature has fittingly and rightfully decided that Stephen is deserving of recognition by presenting him with the inaugural You Are A 10 Award.”
THE NUMBER 10
Henry said there were two meanings behind the number 10 that made it an appropriate name for the newly-created award.
“The number 10 is most commonly used by people to rate the highest quality of service or to measure one’s satisfaction with a product. For example, on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the highest — please rate your experience. It is rare for a person or an organization to receive a 10,” Henry explained.
“There is, however, a lesser known use of the number 10 that Clinton County legislatures are more familiar with than perhaps most of you are. Years ago, all 62 counties in New York state were assigned by the state, identifying numbers ranking from one to 62. Clinton County was assigned the identifying number of 10.
“In this case, that of Clinton County, it seemed appropriate that the legislature would synthesize these dual meanings of the number 10 into a single award.”
‘BEEN AN HONOR’
During his acceptance speech, Acquario thanked the legislature for the award and acknowledged the many challenges they faced over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been an honor to serve you all, all of these years,” he said.
“I am very grateful for this recognition, for the words that you used, for the service that I’m able to do for you…”
“I know you have a busy agenda tonight … but look what we went through, look in this rear mirror. Just think about what we went through. We preserved, we made it, we got through it together helping each other. So no matter what comes our way, the one thing I want you to take away from me tonight, the one thing, is that we can persevere.”
ZURLO PROMOTION
Acquario also took the opportunity during his speech to introduce the new president of NYSAC: Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo.
Zurlo will take over the position in September, Acquario said.
“Just about one month from now, he’ll be sworn in as our next president representing all 62 counties of New York state,” he said.
“It’s not an easy job to be president.
“But I’m confident in the leadership that Michael has…he’s going to bring in the skills that are necessary to guide us through these next several years of hard work in Albany and Washington D.C.”
Commented
