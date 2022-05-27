PLATTSBURGH — Local health officials says Monkeypox is not a threat to the region.
“There are currently no cases of Monkeypox in our region,” Debra Tackett, Director of Health Care Services at the Clinton County Health Department, said in a news release.
“While there is still a case investigation underway in the state, it is believed the risk to the general public is very low.”
Residents do not need to take any specific action at this time, the release said.
MONITORING SITUATION
Last Friday, the New York State Department of Health said they were investigating two potential cases of Monkeypox in the state. Since then, one case has been ruled out and the second case is still under investigation, the release said.
The NYSDOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are monitoring the situation within the state and the U.S.
“CCHD participates regularly in situational briefs with the state and will continue to relay information to residents if the situation changes,” Tackett said.
Monkeypox is a viral illness similar to small pox but less severe. It is rare in the United States and is usually associated with international travel or importing of animals from other countries, according to the release.
Monkeypox typically begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Within one to three days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.
The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
For more information on Monkeypox, residents can visit https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/ or www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.
