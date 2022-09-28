Cl.Co. administrator: Nursing home sale moving along

PLATTSBURGH — The sale of the Clinton County Nursing Home is inching closer as legislators have received three inquiries for the business.
“The county is now in the process of doing its due diligence on these proposals, and we hope to have a decision by the Oct. 12 meeting,” County Administrator Michael Zurlo said.
TROUBLE FILLING POSITIONS
The county opted to sell the Nursing Home this past summer, citing the inability to adequately staff the facility as one of the main reasons to sell.
“This was not a financial decision but rather an operational one,” Clinton County Deputy Administrator Kim Kinblom said at the time.
The county has had trouble filling positions with more than 50 full and part-time spots vacant at times.
30 BEDS EMPTY
Because of the staffing shortage, the facility, which is licensed to care for 80 residents, had just 52 residents being cared for — leaving almost 30 beds empty.
Kinblom said that roughly 75 employees work at the nursing home, and the jobs the county has been unable to staff appropriately consisted of “mostly healthcare workers.”
Zurlo said the three responses the county received for the request for proposal to sell the Nursing Home were all solid. He could not disclose details of the proposals since it is still a competitive process.
“The county is pleased that people saw the value of the Clinton County Nursing Home in these proposals,” Zurlo said.
“The county will do its due diligence to ensure that this service remains in the county and provides quality care for many years to come.”
INCENTIVE PACKAGES
The county had said that as the facility transitions to new ownership, staff will be provided with varying incentive packages to stay.
The nursing home’s budget features about $8 million in projected expenses for 2022 with about $6.4 million in projected revenue.
The balance of about $1.6 million is taken out of the nursing home budget fund balance.
Zurlo said that money will not be a factor in choosing the best proposal for a sale.
“We want to ensure quality care in this transition,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.