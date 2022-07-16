PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s search for a permanent police chief will now continue into the foreseeable future after results from March’s Civil Service Exam showed that just one candidate made it onto the civil service list.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said, in March, he was told six candidates had registered to take the exam, but when he got the results recently, he was then told only three candidates, one internal and two external, had actually taken the exam.
“Of the external candidates, one withdrew their name and one person made the list,” he said.
“Information on why the third (the internal candidate) wasn’t on the list, wasn’t/couldn’t be shared with me.”
FROM ‘SQUARE ONE’
It remains unclear whether or not the candidate on the civil service list actually passed the exam.
Either way, Rosenquest said, with the limited results, it feels like the city is starting the search from “square one” again.
“The anticipation was that we were going to have more than one person to select from the civil service list,” Rosenquest said.
“At this point, we’re not going to make any rash decisions on how to press forward. But, I think that the limited amount of candidates that we now have to choose from is a big concern for the city, and I think we need to have a different conversation for how to expand that candidate pool in a way that still adheres to civil service.
“(It’s) more frustrating than anything else considering that we had around 16 or 19 very highly qualified candidates that went through the first round of interviews in this whole process, who were then deemed not qualified because of the archaic and very out of date civil service rule.”
SINCE DEC. 2020
The state Department of Civil Service rule that Rosenquest said he is referring to requires any chief to have served as a New York State police officer, which essentially requires all chiefs to have come through the New York state system.
He added that while Plattsburgh has been denied hiring from out of state, he knows of larger cities that have brought candidates in from out of state as chief hires.
The City of Plattsburgh Police Department has now been left without a permanent police chief since late December of 2020.
BACK TO DRAWING BOARD
In February of this year, while the search for a permanent police chief continued, the City Common Council appointed Nathan “Bud” York as the provisional police chief.
Rosenquest said hopefully a permanent police chief will be appointed this year.
“Whoever is selected will either have to have been a chief in transfer, or they will have had to take an exam and pass, or score appropriately on the exam to be qualified by civil service based on our job qualifications,” he said.
“We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board on this one.”
