PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is hoping next month’s Civil Service Test will yield better results than last year’s.
Last February, the city had appointed Nathan “Bud” York as its provisional police chief with the hope that the following month’s Civil Service Test would produce several candidates to choose from as a permanent replacement for the position.
But when the results were released last July, just one candidate had emerged on the list, derailing the process and forcing the city to wait until 2023 to continue their search when the next test would be issued.
‘ARCHAIC’ RULES
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest placed some of the blame of last year’s results on “archaic” Civil Service rules, he said.
“The last time we went through this, the applicants that we did attract to this position were as far away as Alaska,” Rosenquest said.
“And those people were approved by civil service at the time, a local civil service, come to find out, they should not have been approved for the position based on that civil service rule for chiefs to have been a sworn officer in New York state.”
MAYOR: RULES CONSTRAINING
The mayor said he believes this rule has limited their ability to find qualified candidates for the chief position.
“Last time we went through this round, we were kind of circumvented. Our interview and recruitment process was subverted by New York State Civil Service,” he said.
“I will continue to work within those guidelines, I don’t like those guidelines, it really prevents the city from being a competitive employer. We have a lot of workforce competition out here with a lot of talented people and the inability to cast a wide net for this level of position is prohibitive for the city. But at the same time, these are the rules so you got to play by the rules.”
According to Rosenquest, Chief York can now stay on as provisional chief so long as there is no “compelling certified eligible list from civil service based on test results.”
“So it’s three consecutive provisional appointments where there is no compelling list for the position,” he added.
What makes a list “compelling,” he said, is when there are three or more people who make the Civil Service List after the test is issued.
NEXT CIVIL SERVICE EXAM
He is wary over whether or not next month’s test will come to be compelling.
“That’s the question,” Rosenquest said.
“Civil service issues a test for this position once a year in March. That will be advertised, and you know, anybody can take the test who’s qualified, and then once the results come out, they typically take until June or July to come out, we’ll know … whether or not there’s a compelling list or not and if we need to select from that list.”
Though, Rosenquest said if they don’t end up selecting from that list this year, he’s happy to continue with Chief York again as he has expressed interest and willingness to continue on.
“He’s doing great down there. The team down there loves him. He’s doing the work that we needed him to come on and do, which was reorganize the police department, get everybody on the right page with how operations should be. Very happy with what he’s doing,” the mayor said.
“Now that things are stabilized… he and I have come back to look at succession planning in the department and the future of who in the department can be leaders and want to be leaders and start to prepare for that kind of succession planning for the future.”
