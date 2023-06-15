PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has organized a host of events for the 2023 Downtown Fourth of July celebration.
This year’s festivities will include a parade, free concert, downtown food court and a spectacular fireworks show.
“When we relaunched the parade in 2021 after the pandemic pause, we’ve been steadily expanding and growing the event,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“This year we’re excited to bring back many of the most popular features of the parade including an expanded fireworks display, food trucks, and free live music.”
The Trinity Park food court will be open at noon on Tuesday, July 4, and will feature local food trucks and vendors such as Tammy’s Lunchbox, Nourish by Tiffanie and High Peaks Brewing.
PARADE DETAILS
The Fourth of July parade starts at 1 p.m. and will showcase over 30 floats, including the North Country Honor Flight, firetrucks and racecars, dance performances and more.
This event is free and public washrooms will be available on the South Lawn of City Hall. Parade routes, road closures and all other details about the Fourth of July celebration will be posted on www.discoverplattsburgh.com/events.
Space is limited in the parade, but floats, vehicles and walking groups are encouraged to sign up until the deadline of 4 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Local businesses, schools and all community groups can sign up by completing the online form at www.discoverplattsburgh.com/events or on the city’s Facebook page. For more information on signing up or to volunteer, email events@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or call 518-536-7526.
Accessibility and inclusivity will continue to be important aspects of the parade so that all residents of Plattsburgh can enjoy the festivities.
This year there will be a designated Accessibility Tent located on the North Lawn of City Hall. This area will provide an unobstructed view of the parade for folks who are wheelchair users or have mobility needs.
In addition to the Accessibility Tent, a designated Quiet Zone will be established in front of Plattsburgh Pediatrics at the corner of Bridge and Jay Street. This area is designated for families and children with auditory sensitivities who require a quiet area to view the parade. Parade participants will not be playing music, blowing horns or sirens in this area.
CONCERT, FIREWORKS
The free concert on the steps of City Hall will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with local indie/psychedelic rock band Ursa and the Major Key, followed by Rock/Americana band Midnight North at 7:30 p.m.
Rolling Stone magazine named Midnight North “Best New Act’’ at the Peach Music Festival in 2018, and the City is excited to welcome them to Plattsburgh.
The evening will close out with a fireworks display immediately following the performance at approximately 9:30 p.m., which will be viewable from Downtown Plattsburgh.
The city thanks event sponsors Schluter Systems, Community Bank, Norsk Titanium, Lake Champlain Pools and Hall Communications for helping to make this event possible.
