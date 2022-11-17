The holiday season has begun following the recent snowfall and Santa Claus is already hard at work helping the City of Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department decorate Downtown Plattsburgh.
“We are spending the day putting up wreaths and bows on light posts in the Downtown area,” James Farrell, line worker, said. “It usually takes a day or two of prep, getting everything ready and the trucks decorated. Then about a day to put them all up.”
Department workers were dispatched in bucket trucks around the downtown area of Plattsburgh to hang approximately 70 wreaths and 140 bows on light posts.
The groups will also decorate some trees in the area, with the lighting of the towering tree at the Strand Center for the Arts scheduled as part of the “A Miracle on Margaret Street” event on Dec. 3. See video of Santa hanging a wreath at pressrepublican.com.
