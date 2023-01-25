PLATTSBURGH — In anticipation of incoming snow, a Parking Ban will be in effect starting at midnight, Jan. 25/26 in the City of Plattsburgh.

When the orange flashing lights are on, vehicles must be removed from city streets and designated areas.

Check www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov for current alerts regarding the parking ban.

For more information about where and where not to park during the parking ban visit www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/parkingban.

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio

Trending Video

Recommended for you