PLATTSBURGH — In anticipation of incoming snow, a Parking Ban will be in effect starting at midnight, Jan. 25/26 in the City of Plattsburgh.
When the orange flashing lights are on, vehicles must be removed from city streets and designated areas.
Check www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov for current alerts regarding the parking ban.
For more information about where and where not to park during the parking ban visit www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/parkingban.
