PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is weighing its options for managing short-term rentals in residential areas.
“There are tools available that the city has not fully leveraged,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said at the public safety committee meeting Monday.
“Those are: short-term rental management policies, programs, permits, some type of registry for short-term management, expanding our current rental registry.”
‘IT IS TIME TO DEAL WITH THIS ISSUE’
But some city residents have made their opposition against short-term rentals clear: ban them.
“The City of Plattsburgh has declared a housing shortage for people trying to live and work in the city. Why not put a stop to people buying a city home for the sole purpose of running a business that makes them money but serves no benefit to the city?” resident Margaret Tolosky said at the last common council meeting Aug. 17.
“...The city government has spent a great deal of time on a lot of big issues that affect our community. It is time to deal with this issue now. Running a business on a residential street should not be allowed by our city government.”
Rosenquest made it known at Monday’s meeting that he would like to find some middle ground on the topic first before completely banning short-term rentals in the city altogether.
RENTAL REGISTRY
The mayor listed several initiatives the city could instead take to address residents’ housing shortage concerns, while also mitigating problems that have arisen from short-term rentals like Airbnbs.
He said expanding the current rental registry, in particular, is one option.
“Based on our understanding of the rental registry, compared to other municipalities, we really only cover half of those rental properties. We cover three units above, we don’t cover single units and duplexes. Where, traditionally, most municipalities would also include those in their rental registry, that’s also an opportunity for us to expand that program for the sole purpose to secure quality rental housing,” he explained.
“Something that we often hear that we don’t have, something we often hear concerns over — the quality of the rental stock — and so expanding that rental registry would help address that.”
Rosenquest said they are also currently exploring having a vacant property permit as another option in the future for properties that are not being developed or not being leveraged back into the housing stock.
More aggressive options they could take include the city taking abandoned properties through a declaration of abandonment under Real Property Law.
“Again, a little more aggressive, but it’s still there.”
ZONING CODE
The rewritten zoning code will also play a big factor in addressing the housing crisis long-term, he said.
“Everybody who’s been a part of this process understands that … our zoning codes are very old.”
“They do not support the type of development that we really need in the city...more dense development...as well as changes that can be made to existing property that are underutilized or underdeveloped property.”
“It’s a rough draft,” Rosenquest said, concluding his list. “Rough, rough draft.”
COUNCILORS PUSH FOR BAN
Councilor Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), who also sits on the public safety committee, had requested just making a local law to make Airbnbs illegal in the city limits.
The mayor said it’s not impossible to do that.
“Again, when we look at what all of our tools are, that certainly can be a direction we can go — to completely ban short-term rentals in the City of Plattsburgh,” he said.
“But is that the most reasonable thing to do? In my mind, I don’t like taking the extreme option, the nuclear option of just saying ‘you’re all done.’”
But Councilors Baughn and Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) both said they would take that extreme option.
“I understand your positions on it,” the mayor said, “but … there could be a better opportunity to address citizens’ concerns and what their concerns are, as well as having it be a benefit to the city.”
Kelly countered that: “the problem I’ve seen with doing sort of a hybrid system is it would really tax our police department I think to monitor these problems, make sure they’re not having wild parties and that kind of thing.”
“The stories we’ve been told by residents is that if there’s an Airbnb in the neighborhood, they cause a lot of problems, they cause parking problems, noise problems, and that would require the police department to work harder than they should…”
Rosenquest reiterated that there’s still plenty of research to be done before a final decision can be made.
“If we’re getting rid of short-term rentals all over the place,” Rosenquest said. “I don’t know what impact that would have, so again, we probably want to make an informed decision on that.”
