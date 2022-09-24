City water flushing to resume on Monday, Sept. 26

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh continues to address it's nagging water problem with more system flushing scheduled for next week.
The city has been hampered by discolored water for several weeks now as officials try to figure out the source of the problem. Multiple tests have been done and the water is deemed fit to consume, but the discoloration persists.
The city’s second water storage tank was drained and cleaned on Friday and is being placed back into service.
Flushing the distribution system will resume beginning Monday Sept. 26.
Localized discoloration might be experienced during flushing but should settle down shortly. Residents are encouraged to reference the flushing schedule which will occur over the next five weeks.
Please give some flexibility to the dates with which flushing begins in your zone.
Some initial test results have been received which suggest the water discoloration is due to iron and manganese sediment, a news release from the city said. Iron and manganese are nuisance and aesthetic issues and are not considered to be health concerns, the city said.
Officials said the the flushing being performed should remove them from the piping system.
Bacteria and chlorine residual tests continued to show the water is fit for consumption. However, as always, if your water is discolored, it is best to avoid drinking it until it clears up, the city said.
If you have questions or want to document discolored water, please email the City at: cityinfo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
