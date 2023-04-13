PLATTSBURGH — Business and property owners who are set to be directly impacted by the Margaret Street construction this year were given an updated look into the project details Wednesday.
Through a presentation by City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, assistant superintendent for the City’s Department of Public Works, Andrew Durrin, and Kelli McArdell, project manager from C&S Companies, the firm that was hired and tasked with assisting the city on the Margaret Street Project, some light was shed on what to expect from the project before it officially begins next week.
EFFECTS ON WATER SERVICE
As expected, the bulk of the project will be focused on replacing the early 1900’s water and sewer infrastructure under the section of Margaret Street between Cornelia Street and Broad Street as well as under the section of Brinkerhoff Street and Court Street between Oak Street and Margaret Street.
The construction is expected to cause minimal interruption to the water service.
“The plan would be, we put the new water line in, it’s pressure tested, chlorinated, approved by the Health Department. Once that’s approved, we have another crew that drops back and they disconnect your service line and they hook the new service line up to the new water main,” Durrin explained.
“So what does that mean for interruption? So your interruption should be very minimal. Probably anywhere from two hours to four hours, depending on any issues that they run into.”
The city will then work with local businesses, especially restaurants, to find out what time of the day this expected interruption would work best for them, he said.
Rifenburg Construction, Inc., based out of Troy, will be leading the construction efforts.
WORK HOURS
When the project kicks off April 17, it’s expected that crews will be working Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until construction season wraps up in October.
“They may start at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. on a certain day and they may end early at 5 p.m., but 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. is going to kind of be that window where they’re going to be working,” McArdell said.
“There is a potential for longer days, specifically when you’re paving or pouring concrete.”
No construction will be done on weekends or holidays.
While the project is considered a two-year project, McArdell said at the end of this year, it’ll be “substantially complete.”
“What that means is there’s still a few loose ends on the project that may occur,” she said, adding that traffic signals have a long lead time because of a continued chip shortage.
“So we’re going to use those chips in our push buttons when we go to cross the crosswalk. So there may be a few outstanding things like that, that may get pushed into year two, as well as any sort of finalized paving.”
TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS
For the first few months of construction, McArdell said one south-bound lane will be available for traffic to drive through on Margaret Street.
“This is what is going to be the, we’ll call it, the first phase of the road closures. So you’ll be able to go south and there’ll be one lane on Margaret street with Court and Brinkerhoff going to the west one way,” she said.
“And what that will allow the contractor Rifenburg to do is they’re going to shut down a part of the road and do those underground utilities that we talked about that really need to be repaired. They’re going to be working on one side and they’re going to leave the other side open for travel. A lot of times contractors will shut down the whole road, so this was a really nice option that they provided which will allow traffic down the road and that is obviously important.”
A few months into construction, the “phase two” of road closures will consist of Margaret Street becoming a northbound one-way for traffic.
“This is not going to be a flip-flop thing every day,” McArdell clarified.
“This is just going to be one time they’re going to stay with that for a few months and then they switch over and stay that for a few months. So you’re not going to be driving all confused every day … The only thing that may adjust is that one lane, you may see it zoom in and out a little bit within the confines of Margaret Street.”
Rosenquest added that as those traffic patterns change, regular updates will be provided to the media and posted to the city’s website.
SIGNAGE
During the presentation, pictures of what the construction zone may look like were shown to those in attendance.
McArdell was quick to mention that no fencing or anything similar to that, as seen in one picture, will be blocking off entrances to any businesses.
Custom signage, indicating that Margaret Street’s businesses are open, will also be displayed around the area.
The city will also help coordinate the best location for delivery trucks, which right now is upper Bridge Street.
Additionally, keeping sidewalks as level as possible so customers can easily get in and out of businesses, will be a priority throughout construction, she said. This will include using rubber sidewalk mats, about 5 to 6 feet wide, to create a walkable surface where gravel is present.
“It’s also included, not so much in this picture, but when concrete goes in, what’s going to happen is they’re going to pour the concrete sidewalks, but there’s going to be some kind of a ramp built to get over that concrete when it’s fresh to make sure that access is maintained for your business or your residents while that concrete is curing,” Durrin added.
One building owner had raised concerns about the dust the project would most likely create, and asked if the city had any plans to keep it at a minimum as well as hose down the businesses after the work is done.
Durrin said the contractor will have a water truck to water down the roadway as they’re working.
“The other thing is, is they can put calcium down. Calcium is a product that they lay down, it tightens everything up, it helps with dust control. The rubber mats that Kelli talked about putting down, those also help to stop dragging dust into the buildings,” he said.
“So there’s a few things that we can do to help mitigate that.”
OUTDOOR DINING
Because of the construction, outdoor dining will also be affected to some degree.
As sidewalks get ripped up and replaced, some days it won’t be possible. Other days, depending on how dusty the air is, it’ll be up to the discretion of the business owner if they want to offer outdoor dining to customers.
Because of this, the city will work to refund some expenses.
“As we said at the beginning, if you find that you’re through your season, and you need to pull your tables, we’re more than happy to refund any expenses that you paid to have that,” Rosenquest said.
“I think that’s obviously more than fair … We’re all on the same team, we’re all striving for a successful downtown, successful businesses downtown, and we want to make this work.”
Peter, a representative from Aleka’s, was concerned about the financial impact the construction will have on the downtown businesses and wanted to know if there was anything the city can do to help if they are struggling.
“We are going to lose potentially five months of what carries us for the year. Our businesses suffer so much in the winter, we rely on the summer business,” he said.
“Certainly we can offer you access to a low interest loan. But it’s a loan; we don’t have a grant,” Rosenquest told him.
To mitigate interruptions to parking downtown as well, the contractor’s lay down yard for the project — where they store equipment, piping and materials — will be the gravel parking lot on Pine Street, just north of the police station and the green space area down on Dock Street, Durrin said.
“A lot of times, you’re also going to see on Margaret Street itself in the block that they’re working in, they’re also going to be storing pipe and material in the parking space area of the side of the road that they have closed off.”
Even with these mitigation efforts, some parking will be affected, the mayor said.
“Some of the parking is going to be taken offline depending on where the construction is happening,” he said.
“As a construction company does block off the side of the street that they’re working on, parking will not be available adjacent to that construction area. Otherwise, parking should be retained. All of the parking lots are available, the free parking lot, section of Durkee Street is available, the rest of the surface streets are available. So there will be some interruption of parking but not anything major consistent with what we’ve already talked about with parking.”
‘NOBODY WANTS TO LOSE’
Another business owner suggested temporarily making the Downtown parking free for those who want to patron businesses during the construction.
“So to ask the city to give up parking that they’re charging for, why shouldn’t the city take a little hit? Everybody in this room is going to be losing something. Nobody wants to think about it and wear rose-colored glasses and think that oh, my customers are gonna come. Bottom line is they’re not. If they can’t park out front, if they can’t walk in easy, they’re gonna go someplace else,” he said.
“If the businesses are going to lose, the city should lose something a little bit. Nobody wants to lose, but two losers at least mean we’re all winning a little bit.”
Durrin said that would ultimately come down to a council decision.
“We said from the beginning that … we’re more than flexible with parking, parking fees and enforcement during this construction cycle,” Rosenquest said.
“I’m sure the council wouldn’t mind.”
