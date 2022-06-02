PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High School senior Jazlyn Brooks is the first place winner of this year’s Mayor’s Cup T-shirt design contest.
Her colorful design of sailboats cruising on Lake Champlain near the city shoreline was chosen from 10 finalists of approximately 50 submissions from the Digital Production and Multimedia Communications class at CV-TEC.
“I am excited to see people in the shirts,” Brooks said at an event to unveil the design Thursday morning at Champlain Valley Technical Education Center.
STUDENT CONTEST
The Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club partnered with the CV-Tec’s Technical Education and Careers school to create the contest for the students to design the Mayor’s Cup logo. Brooks’ winning design will be featured on T-shirts for this year’s Mayor’s Cup Festival, slated for Saturday, July 9.
As part of the Mayor’s Cup T-shirt design tradition, Brooks got to hand off a prototype T-shirt featuring the design to City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest. The shirts will be printed by Loreman’s Embroidery, Engraving and Screen Printing. They are available online and will be printed at the festival for everyone to watch the process.
CELEBRATE SUCCESS
Michele Friedman, CV-TEC Director of Career and Technical Education, congratulated all the participating students on their work before giving a round of applause to each top 10 finalist to remind them their work is worth it.
“This is to celebrate the success of the students,” said Friedman.
ANNUAL FESTIVAL
The T-shirt contest is unofficial start of the annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival which began in 1978. This will be the 45th year the regatta has been held, which includes a sailboat race with three divisions — cruising, racing, and multihull.
Many of the top racers from New York, Vermont and Quebec compete each year. This year’s event is expected to feature a return of many Canadian boaters who have missed the race the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The landlubber festival will be held at the City Beach on the same day.
To celebrate the season, activities for the whole family have been arranged such as cornhole tournaments and volleyball. There is also a 5k run/walk planned as well as kayak rides.
SPIRIT OF IANELLI
During the festival, one or more individuals will receive the “Spirit of Ianelli” award, honoring the late former Plattsburgh Mayor, John Ianelli. The recipients of this award are usually deeply involved with bettering the community, much like the late mayor over four decades ago.
As a bonus, the winner will serve as Grand Marshall of the July 4 parade.
“This is a community event hosted by the community, it is a keystone of the community.” Rosenquest said.
