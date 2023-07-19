PLATTSBURGH — City councilors will vote on a revised five-year budget plan tonight.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the last plan put before the City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council in June was overwhelmingly rejected.
CITY GUIDELINES
In discussing their lack of support for it at the time, Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) raised similar concerns over not being involved in the process of creating the plan, which will serve as a guideline to the city’s spending over the next five years.
“This five-year plan is supposed to be prepared with council; it’s under council duties … to prepare a five-year plan to guide the growth and development of the city,” Gibbs had said.
After the plan was rejected, the council and Mayor Chris Rosenquest met for a special meeting on July 10 to discuss potential revisions.
LOWERING TAX RATE
One majorly proposed change to the plan included lowering the city’s tax rate to $10 per $1,000 of assessed property value to compensate for increased assessments throughout the city.
“I’d like to see what that impact is … In particular, for me, I want to see that tax rate lowered and see what that does to the rest of the budget,” Gibbs said during that meeting.
“I think that would help us plan the actual budget when it comes, because that’s going to be right around the corner. Before we know it, it’s going to be fall and we’re going to start talking about looking at the budget. and I think this is the best place for us to begin.”
Gibbs also proposed taking a more “conservative” approach with sales tax revenues.
“Not that I want to see anything doom and gloom, I just want to see a more conservative look. If our revenue comes out much better than what we anticipated … I think that’s great.”
VOTE SET FOR TONIGHT
The mayor then took the revisions from that meeting to the finance committee on July 13, where the plan was discussed with councilors even further.
“I included the … $10 mill rate, the effective levy based on the assumptions of an increase to the assessed values, based on the initial numbers that were provided by the assessor’s office, which I believe I said was … 8.7% increase to the total assessed value with a .6% increase to the levy on a $10 mill rate,” Rosenquest said.
“As we go into budget, obviously, these are considerations to make, and I would ask the council to be flexible. If we don’t make it down to $10, we will do everything that we possibly can to make it down as closely as we can or under if we can when we can.”
Councilors had the chance to submit additional revisions to the plan leading up to tonight’s meeting which will be held at 5 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers.
