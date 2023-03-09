PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is investigating a letter that accuses leadership in the City Police Department of “unethical behavior and racially discriminatory statements.”
The letter was sent to Mayor Chris Rosenquest, the Common Council and the local media Thursday morning outlining claims that there have been several instances of unethical behavior and abuse of power within the department as well as discriminatory language used by members of leadership.
EMERGENCY MEETING CALLED
Although the letter was sent anonymously, the city called for an emergency meeting of the council’s Public Safety Committee at 4 p.m. to discuss its claims.
“The Mayor received an anonymous letter, alleging wrongdoing by a city official, which will be looked into thoroughly and objectively,” Rosenquest said a few hours before the meeting.
“Because this is a public safety matter, we will have an emergency meeting of the Public Safety committee. I’ve been in touch with the chairperson of that committee and we are in agreement on the proposed next steps. We will get to the bottom of these allegations and do what’s right for all involved.”
LETTER ALLEGATIONS
The letter writer said that they were a member of the department and they were sending the letter because they felt it was their, “duty to speak out against such behavior, as it undermines the integrity of the police force and puts our community at risk.”
The writer said they have personally witnessed the use of racial slurs and discriminatory language by members of the police leadership, and those actions are not, “only morally reprehensible, but they also contribute to a culture of fear and mistrust within our community.”
ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CHIEF
One example provided was a claim that insensitive and racially charged statements were made toward a Black member of the department, allegedly by Provisional Police Chief Bud York.
“Chief York approached the officer in front of several police officers and made insensitive, and racially charged comments, including ‘Are you going to Africa to find your ancestors?’ and ‘You better return and not decide to stay and live with your people,’” the letter said.
“This type of behavior is unacceptable and creates a hostile work environment for all members of the police force.”
The letter also said that the writer, and several others, were willing to provide evidence for testimony if an outside independent investigative body was authorized by the mayor and council.
“As a member of the department and community, I am deeply concerned that this behavior is allowed to continue. Police leadership must set an example for their subordinates, and allowing or participating in racist or discriminatory behavior sends a message that such behavior is acceptable,” the letter said.
“If this is not addressed, it is likely to result in a hostile work environment and undermine public trust in the police department, which could lead to legal and financial consequences for the department and the city.”
THIRD-PARTY INVESTIGATION
The letter urged the city to authorize an independent investigative body to investigate the allegations and provide a, “transparent and impartial report of their findings.”
The writer also threatened to refer the matter to the New York State Attorney General’s office, the state Division of Human Rights, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the governor’s office of Responsible Policing and other appropriate agencies.
After the Public Safety Committee’s meeting concluded, Rosenquest said a third-party investigation by Jacqueline M. Kelleher from Stafford Owens Law in Plattsburgh has begun.
“She’ll start the investigation and then make the determination if we need to go further outside of her office to continue,” the mayor told the media.
When asked about the credibility of the allegations, Rosenquest said “I don’t want to make the assumption or provide an opinion about the credibility.”
“We will not know until we can work through the the concerns themselves and do some interviews in the department and to make that determination whether they are or not credible.”
‘NOT GOING TO RUSH IT’
The timetable for the investigation remains unclear, he said.
“It will take the time that it takes, to be honest, we’re not going to rush it. We’re not going knee-jerk reaction this thing. We’re going to take it serious, serious as we can in the sense that any allegations of this nature, should be looked at,” Rosenquest said.
“But again, for us to do a thorough job we will need to ensure that the anonymous person understands their protections and is willing to come forward with more information ... As we saw in the letter it could implicate other leaders or other leadership in that department.”
‘WHERE’S THIS COMING FROM?’
The city has “assumptions” for who the anonymous sender is but Rosenquest said he couldn’t confirm or deny any person.
The mayor added that the letter had him “scratching his head” because he has never experienced racial undertones from the leadership at the police department and that this is the first allegations of this nature he’s heard come out of there.
“As a Black man in our community, I have experienced racism. Certainly have never experienced racism from that department or any one person from that department or really anybody ... working for the City of Plattsburgh. So it was a little bit of a shock. Scratched my head, like, ‘where’s this coming from?’”
OTHER OFFICERS REACH OUT
Rosenquest said other police officers within the department had reached out to him to express frustrations with the letter and said they had never experienced what the letter had alleged.
“So far, I haven’t heard any officers confirm those allegations, just those who have reached out to me that, you know, they they feel like the department takes one step forward and then two steps back,” he said, adding that morale has been building in a positive direction at the department.
“So I can understand their frustration, especially when it seems like they’re on the right track. You know, it feels like they’re on the right track and then something like this comes out that kind of overshadows the significant work that they have been able to do to move that department forward.”
‘IF IT NEEDS TO ESCALATE’
Rosenquest added that the department has done significant amounts of bias, equity, force and racial training.
“I think, overall, the department’s moving in the right direction. It’s just the challenge to hear about this and then try to figure out what’s next.”
As of now, there are no plans to place Chief York on leave or have him step back from his position, Rosenquest said.
“I think that really depends on where the investigation goes after the first few interviews and we determine, you know, where it needs to escalate, or if it needs escalate,” he said.
“From that position, then we’ll take other actions based on employee status.”
