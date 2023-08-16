PLATTSBURGH — An effort is underway by the City of Plattsburgh to help business owners impacted by the Margaret Street Construction Project.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the initiative they have been working on will give impacted downtown business owners access to financial help through their revolving loan fund in the coming winter months if they need it.
Though, according to results from a recent email survey and door-to-door campaign the city conducted, the consensus is that business owners will likely need the extra help.
“What we found was, as assumed, there has been some business impact financially,” Rosenquest said, adding that the impact has varied for each business.
“We understood that there was going to be (an impact), and we really just wanted to take this opportunity to quantify what exactly that impact was going to be and what it has been.”
The mayor said they then took the information and feedback they received and looked at their revolving loan fund to see what could be done through that to support the businesses.
“After we review some of the legalities of the program, program language and what flexibility we can build into that program, we’ll be bringing, ideally, low-interest or no-interest loans to those impacted businesses and building owners here within the next few weeks that they can apply to and go through the normal application process for the revolving loan fund,” he explained.
“It will ideally help some impacted businesses get through the tougher winter months, and it also comes with development support through the SBDC (Small Business Development Center) to help with marketing communication, business planning, as well as financial planning for the businesses.”
The revolving loan fund was previously brought up as an option for businesses to potentially take advantage of at a meeting with owners back in April before construction began.
It wasn’t definitive then if it would come to fruition as an option. The fund had been dormant for a number of years when Rosenquest took over as mayor in 2021.
“And so we ended up hiring a consultant to review the program, to ensure that all of the monies paid out per the agreements with the federal government and the state government had to pan out appropriately, essentially getting our house in order with this fund,” he said.
“Now that we do have our house in order, we’re looking at opportunities to leverage this fund to provide business impact relief for those impacted businesses and for those affected businesses as a partnership project.”
The mayor said they looked at several different avenues of funding for the businesses, but ultimately, this was their best option.
“We did look for grants for impacted businesses. Those, unfortunately, just don’t exist. The same reason why you can’t file an insurance claim for lost business for projects like this,” he said.
“And we couldn’t build a grant program into the actual project funding either. It’s just not feasible. It’s not financially viable to build in-grant funding for projects that are bonded or projects that we had to borrow money for. So understanding that, and understanding the landscape, and not being able to find grants for impacted businesses or for money for impacted businesses, this is the best option that we have right now.”
He is now hopeful this will ease some of the businesses’ financial concerns.
“In the conversations we’ve had, people are understandably frustrated and have been understandably frustrated on the business impact. That’s one of the reasons why, from the very beginning, we wanted to make it crystal clear that this was going to be a major disruption to our downtown,” Rosenquest said.
“We didn’t want to sugarcoat it. We wanted it to be very clear in the understanding of what this is going to be and the impact that this was going to have. So really, what our job is right now, is to continue to support businesses downtown with some of this funding, get them through the application process and then also get them some business support through the Small Business Development Center.”
