PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh projects that it will close out 2021 with a roughly $900,000 surplus that will bring the unassigned fund balance close to $5.4 million.
According to a press release, the city's current fund balance policy requires the city to carry a general fund of 10% of annual expenses.
A majority of the Common Council must approve general fund spending if the balance falls below 5%, and a one-time spending measure for surplus above the 10% threshold is allowed.
The $5.4 million represents nearly 22% of annual expenses. City Mayor Chris Rosenquest opined in a statement that the policy needs revision.
He later told the Press-Republican that the policy was written in 2016 and should at least be reviewed.
"As it stands now the policy allows for a one-time spending of any general fund monies in excess of the 10% balance required," he continued. "I don't believe that's a prudent approach to managing city taxpayer resources and wouldn't be an approach my office would take."
Rosenquest added that, based on various conversations with the Office of the State Comptroller, he would recommend working with that office to determine a reasonable fund balance policy.
"They are and have always been an expert resource to help us make these decisions."
Current figures show general fund spending at a deficit of $687,000, which can mainly be attributed to a large volume of transfers and payments made towards capital projects slated to be bonded, the release said.
About $1.6 million from the general fund has gone toward the Cogan Avenue paving project and other capital spending projects set to be bonded.
“Major capital projects like Cogan Avenue are typically paid for by bonding the project costs over the useful life of the investment and a project like Cogan can last upwards of 15 to 20 years,” Rosenquest stated.
“These capital projects were approved by the council early this year and approving the bonding is something we’ll finalize as we close the city’s books for 2021.”
Aside from budgeted expenses, the city also adjusted Aid and Incentives to Municipalities money and funding from the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), Extreme Winter Recovery (EWR) program and PAVE-NY due to restored increases, the release said.
Sales-tax revenues were also adjusted upwards of the figures adopted in the 2021 budget, as those numbers increased over the last year despite concerns over the lack of tourist and traveler dollars.
“Although we’ve been tracking an 11% to 16% increase in sales-tax revenues for this year, we’re conservatively adjusting for an 8.9% increase to wrap-up this year,“ Rosenquest said.
Rosenquest stated that the city has had to make a lot of course corrections "from what many assumed would be a year of financial struggles."
"Instead, we’ve been able to manage, grow and invest in the city in a way that we’ve not been able to in years," he continued.
"Many of us would like to maintain this momentum of investment as it’s been well received by community members and visitors. At the very least, we need to alter our mindset and change the dialogue: the City of Plattsburgh is neither broke nor on the edge of insolvency, rather, we’re in a position to plan and invest in our future.”
