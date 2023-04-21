City suspends paid parking in three lots

PLATTSBURGH — For the duration of the Margaret Street Reconstruction Project this year, the city has temporarily suspended paid parking at several lots downtown.
Parking in the Arnie Pavone, Court Street and City Hall Place lots near the construction zone is now free with a two-hour time limit Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those with city-issued annual and semi-annual downtown parking permits may continue to park in those three lots and are exempt from the two-hour time limit.
The electronic parking pay stations in the three affected lots will be covered and signage will be updated to reflect the recent changes.
UNCHANGED IN OTHER LOTS
Paid parking enforcement in the North Durkee Street, South Durkee Street and Broad Street lots, as well as the Clinton County Government Center lot, remains unchanged.
This decision was made by city councilors at Thursday’s common council meeting to offset the project’s impact on the free on-street parking on Margaret, Court and Brinkerhoff Streets that those visiting downtown businesses frequently use.
“I think everybody, from the beginning of this, agreed that let’s be flexible,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“Let’s figure out a way to make it work for everybody, let’s take parking lots offline if needed, and just be flexible with all the bits and pieces that support the project.”
The mayor estimated that the ongoing construction project will take away 40 or 50 parking spots on the impacted streets because half of the street will be blocked off.
“And so when we look at the parking count, there still seems to be plenty of parking available, but we do want to maintain some of that two-hour free parking.”
DURING MARGARET STREET RECONSTRUCTION WORK
These temporary changes to the Downtown parking enforcement system will remain in effect until substantial completion of the Margaret Street Reconstruction Project, which is expected to be later this year.
Upon substantial completion, hourly parking fees will again apply to the three affected lots.
The suggestion to suspend some paid parking Downtown was raised at a meeting April 12 by business owners standing to be impacted by the construction.
Rosenquest hinted then that he believed the council would have no issue making adjustments to paid parking downtown to accommodate the businesses.
That proved right as the council unanimously approved the resolution Thursday.
Though Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) was curious about the amount of revenue the city was expected to lose from suspending the paid parking in the three lots.
City Community Development Director Matt Miller said they estimated a loss in revenue of $5,000 in hourly charging costs.
“The vast majority of the revenue generated by the Downtown parking systems come from permits, it’s about 6 to 7 grand to date. The revenue generated by hourly fees is roughly $10,000. So we are talking about, for the bulk of Margaret Street Construction, if it takes six months and these three lots are not collecting fees for those six months, I would say we’d be looking at a loss of revenue around $5,000,” Miller said.
“There’ll be no changes to the permit system so that revenue will stay.”
At the same meeting, city councilors also approved a resolution to waive parklet fees for Downtown businesses.
Additionally, any table or parking space fees that have been paid for the 2023 season to date will be refunded to the applicant.
“This essentially is waiving all parklet fees, not only the parklet fees, but also the sidewalk table fees that are typically associated with the sidewalk cafes,” Rosenquest said.
“Now, as discussed in committee, that does not include the waving of the delivery, which does incur significant expense to our Department of Public Works, that does not include that delivery of the bollards, the jersey barriers.”
Councilor Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1) praised the changes by saying “I think this is great.”
“I think this is a step in the right (direction),” she said.
