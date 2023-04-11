PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is seeking community feedback on the final design plans for the five parks included in their Parks Renewal Project.
The project, which was first created last spring and city councilors approved $2.6 million in funding for last December, aims to improve and renovate Melissa Penfield Park, Peter S. Blumette Park, South Acres Park, South Platt Street (Fox Hill) Park and US Oval Park this year.
The city has made several attempts at getting the community involved in the Parks Renewal Project over the last year, including gathering information from the public at several Parks Come Alive! events held last summer.
ONLINE FEEDBACK
Now, in the second round of community feedback on the city’s platform, each park has a separate section where community members can offer different ideas or critiques of the current plans.
Several people have done so already, including Jacob Avery, candidate for Ward 2 city councilor.
“Well done City of Plattsburgh! I love the dog park and the walking trail. The walking trail is a great use of space and needed in the back lot. Not to mention the renewed focus on the Saranac River — I LOVE THIS,” Avery posted under Fox Hill Park’s section.
“My concern are maintaining the upkeep of the current park; again making sure our parks are clean and the focus. Also, the safety at Fox Hill is at times sketchy, my hope is the new trail will clear this up — perhaps lighting back there? All fantastic proposals and I cannot wait to watch as the phases begin.”
Geraldine Favreau, president of the Clinton County Historical Association, posted her concerns with the city’s plans for the US Oval Park.
“I am very concerned that a very important historical site on the Oval does not appear on this plan,,,that is the stone and brass monument for Fort Moreau. Under ‘”existing” there is the flag pole and Veterans Park but not this monument,” Favreau wrote.
“In fact, the current location of this monument appears to be where the new playground and picnic area are planned. This monument, and the one for Fort Scott, are crumbling and need attention before they are totally destroyed.”
NEW ADDITIONS
After reviewing plans for the five parks, here are some significant new additions set to be made at each:
At Melissa Penfield Park, potential new additions include a new splash pad; inclusive and expanded playground; fenced dog park; pickleball court; flexible greenspace; picnic area; 6-foot wide walking path; and a rain garden.
At Peter S. Blumette Park, potential new additions include a picnic area; ADA play equipment; rain garden; berm seating (seating that takes advantage of the park’s topography); bike rack; and a 6-foot wide walking path.
At South Acres Park, potential new additions include a gazebo; fenced dog park; community garden; additional parking; farm-themed inclusive playground; bike rack; pavilion; bottle fill station; rest area node; and picnic area.
At South Platt Street (Fox Hill) Park, potential new additions include a rain garden; natural playground node; picnic area; fishing pier/overlook; restroom/clubhouse; 6-foot wide hiking trail and path; and rest nodes.
At US Oval Park, potential new additions include a pavilion; expanded soccer and lacrosse fields; inclusive destination playground (an airplane-themed playground); picnic area; dog waste station; bottle waste station; and restrooms.
Among the new additions, existing features at each park will also look to be refurbished and improved upon.
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) left a comment on the platform in support of the park plans.
“Improving our parks will go such a long way in the overall appeal of our city, to both residents and visitors,” Bopp said.
“Healthy, clean, safe green space for play and recreation are so important. We are fortunate to have a number of these spaces and I am so glad the city was able to plan for investment in their improvement and maintenance. Can’t wait to see the great work!”
