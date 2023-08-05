PLATTSBURGH — With hopes of improving the quality of life for its residents and visitors well into the future, the City of Plattsburgh is pursuing $5.2 million in funding to aid eight projects throughout city limits.
“Over the last couple of years we’ve worked diligently and thoroughly to address a number of projects of local and regional significance. Whether it be development of the City’s beach, major improvements to our parks, or planning for the future, it’s been our goal to finally realize Plattsburgh’s potential,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said of the city’s efforts.
“To accomplish this, we not only need funding, but the wherewithal to take on difficult challenges and the courage to press on future growth. Our focus is the next 40 years of growth within the City of Plattsburgh and these projects and programs start to move ourselves in that direction.”
As part of New York State’s annual Consolidated Funding Application process, the city submitted grant applications requesting more than $5.2 million in total funding for the eight projects.
City staff from several departments worked with the city’s grant writing consultant for the past three years, Barton & Loguidice, to complete the applications for funding.
The funding requests made by the city are:
- $1.725 million to fund reconstruction of those sections of Brinkerhoff and Court Streets between Oak Street and Beekman Street. Final design work for this project has already been completed and includes a new multi-use path and sidewalk widening. The existing one-way vehicular travel and on-street parking on these streets is maintained in the final design.
- $1.44 million to fund improvements recommended by the city’s soon to be completed Harborside Master Plan. These include a new pedestrian trail with shoreline access along the Saranac River and Cumberland Bay, a destination playground along Green St. near the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, and improvements to nearby parking areas to improve vehicle circulation.
- $1 million to fund construction of a replacement raw water transmission line from Mead Reservoir along Rand Hill Road.
- $500,000 to fund repairs to the front staircase and basement of historic Plattsburgh City Hall. Years of deferred maintenance have resulted in uneven and/or cracking stairs that present safety concerns and water damage to City Hall’s lower levels caused by rainwater and snowmelt seeping in through the cracks in the stairs and into the building’s basement.
- $500,000 to fund various improvements at the City Beach including construction of a new pedestrian pier extending out into Lake Champlain and improved ADA accessibility via new sidewalks, boardwalk renovations and picnic areas.
$48,000 to fund an inflow and infiltration study of the city’s sewer system along sections of both Rugar Street and Cornelia Street.
- $41,000 to fund a feasibility study for a comprehensive rehabilitation of Sailor’s Beach Park located across the vehicular bridge at 9 Marina Dr on the Old Base portion of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base. Much of the park is in a state of disrepair.
- $20,000 to fund feasibility studies for building renovations to three downtown properties which had previously been the subject of funding applications under the DRI’s Downtown Grant Program, but which were not selected for funding under that program.
Collectively, these applications represent the most aggressive efforts in the city’s recent history to secure grant funding for projects that will improve the quality of life for all members of the Plattsburgh community, a news release said.
“Leveraging the last couple of years of successful projects, many of these granting agencies have seen the results our city has accomplished using grant and local funding,” Rosenquest said.
“Success in obtaining grant funding is based primarily on our consistency and capacity. If we don’t apply for these opportunities we will never obtain them. If we fail at successfully applying them, we aren’t considered in the future. We’re at a critical juncture where we have fundable projects, the teams in place to follow-through, and the expertise needed to identify and obtain funding opportunities. This is proven. Consistency and capacity are defining factors for successfully obtaining grants — we’ve successfully developed both.”
Over the next several months, the various funding agencies to which these applications have been submitted will carefully review each one and make funding determinations based on the strength of the applications.
Funding awards will be announced in December.
