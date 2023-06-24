PLATTSBURGH — Some residents are asking for short-term rentals to be prohibited in residential areas of the City of Plattsburgh.
At the last Common Council meeting June 15, Ridgewood Drive resident Margaret Tolosky said the emergence of a short-term rental on her street has negatively impacted her neighborhood.
“I’ve stated safety issues regarding parking traffic, transient people and vacationers’ noise levels,” she told the council.
“I’ve shared my concerns with you about Airbnb short-term rentals affecting and adding to the housing crisis in our area. My young children and their friends who live and work in Plattsburgh are finding it difficult to find affordable family homes in a nice neighborhood. The allowance of Airbnb short-term rentals make it more difficult and add greatly to this issue.”
She said she was told by the Zoning Board of Appeals months ago that there is no current zoning law for or against short-term rentals in her R1-zoned neighborhood. That’s when she then contacted the mayor and council regarding the issue.
“I was flabbergasted that an R1-zoned area would be infiltrated by a short-term rental business,” she said.
“The only people benefiting from this are the owners of the Airbnb.”
Tolosky said putting an end to these short-term rentals in one-family zoned areas would preserve the neighborhood, family friendly streets of Plattsburgh.
In continuing her argument to the council, she said houses on her street have deeds that specifically say “no other use than single family residential dwelling.”
“I’m asking that you take the R1 areas and specifically zone them against short-term rentals, which is how our deeds read. Airbnbs contribute nothing to our schools, communities, social engagements or any other aspect of the community bond,” Tolosky said.
“We have an abundance of hotels in the area that are losing their business that the Airbnbs have created. Seventy-five years ago, when our deeds were written, the owners of the land had the idea to create family friendly neighborhoods and specifically created deeds that said the sole purpose is for single family dwellings and no other use. Please find a way to honor these communities.”
Similarly, another resident spoke to “protest the fact that owners of property and single family residential zoned areas of the city are being allowed to operate Airbnbs.”
At the end of the meeting, Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said he agreed wholeheartedly with the two speakers.
“It’s pretty hard for people who have a family and want to live in a house. There’s fewer and fewer houses that go on the market now, because they become rentals because of the size of the houses, and it becomes very difficult for people to make a go of it, especially with the interest rates what they are now,” Moore said.
“I really feel strongly that we should defend our homeowners that have families that want to live in Plattsburgh.”
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest had also assured them that it’s an ongoing issue the city is paying attention to.
“The city is actually going through a rezoning process right now. Actually, New York state also just passed legislation to regulate short-term rentals … so it’s on our radar,” he said.
“...It is an issue. Lake Placid dealt with a similar issue, and we see municipalities across New York state dealing with this exact same issue because of housing.”
Additionally, Rosenquest said at a public safety committee meeting Tuesday that they are currently exploring options for how to regulate short-term rentals if they choose to do so.
“Certainly, there’s a couple of different avenues we could take. One is just a complete ban on short-term rentals; one is more of a flexible (option) to see how things pan out over time with a registry model for short-term rentals, much like many municipalities do,” he said.
“A lot of municipalities take both routes until there’s some type of mechanism to be a little bit more in control of these short-term rentals.”
Joe McMahon, building inspector for the City of Plattsburgh, also said at the committee meeting that his office is working on a short-term rental registry for if they decide to pursue it.
“So what we did is we looked at several municipalities across the state about short-term rentals, vacation rentals, they’re basically the same thing,” he said.
“Several of them don’t regulate them at all, intentionally. They’ve got nothing to do with it. Several of them forbid short-term rentals: can’t have them. and then several of them regulate them in a similar degree.”
