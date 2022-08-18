PLATTSBURGH — Residents of Ward 5 are voicing concerns about a strip of Cumberland Avenue near Wilcox Dock that they say is becoming increasingly dangerous to the public and nearby properties.
In a letter dated July 30 and addressed to City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, Ward 5 residents Elizabeth “Libby” Yokum and Luis Sierra expressed their worries regarding a car crash that occurred in front of their property in the early morning hours that same day.
JULY 30 CRASH
“This morning between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. a car traveling south on Cumberland Avenue at high speed crashed into the corner of our property, shearing the telephone pole, gouging the lawn, and damaging the cedar hedges. Fortunately, as far as we know, there were no casualties,” the beginning of the letter read.
“...Our understanding from neighbors and based on what an MLD (Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department) worker told us this morning is that there have been numerous accidents of this nature on Cumberland Avenue due to cars speeding as they are coming past Wilcox Dock. The telephone poles are acting like guard rails on the curve and fortunately no one has been killed.
“The curve around Wilcox Dock seems to be an area of speeding at night but also at other hours of the day. The police officer we spoke to soon after the crash confirmed this.”
Yokum and Sierra end the letter by asking for actions to be taken by the city that might make the area there safer for both pedestrians and drivers in the future.
“It would seem prudent to take measures to ensure that cars traveling on Cumberland Avenue in this area are somehow forced to slow down,” the letter continued.
“Could there be some type of island or speed bump? Warning signs? More reflectors on the poles? Why wait until there is human casualty, not just the people in the car, but those of us living or walking on this street?”
COUNCILOR RESPONDS
City Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5), said she has heard from several constituents about this area of the city over the past two weeks and said that city officials are working on short-term and long-term solutions to make it safer.
For instance, the city took immediate action by sending out more police patrols the day after the incident, she said.
“Any speeding issue, the very first response is going to be patrols and that’s the first and best mitigation response that any municipality has to respond to these kinds of issues,” Bopp said.
“Then from there, we say ‘OK, what are the other things that we can do if this is a persistent issue?’
“One of the requests that was suggested was road modifications like speed bumps to slow traffic, rumble strips, things like that. The mayor clarified, and I’m sure many people in the North Country can understand how…obstructions in the road like that can be very problematic for the plows and things like that that need to clear our roads — which is obviously something that is critically important up here for safety as well.”
OTHER OPTIONS
Other options the city is looking into is installing stop signs or flashing lights as a way to warn and force traffic to slow down near Cumberland Avenue and Wilcox Dock, Bopp said.
“That’s something that we’re considering — if there’s ways to kind of slow down the traffic by creating some forced stops,” she said.
But like many of the proposed solutions, she said, they take time.
“Because basically it involves a traffic study. Not something very extensive and elaborate, but there needs to be some kind of study in the area so that we can get data on this stuff other than just anecdotal data and scattered data,” she said. “We would have to get consistent data and apply that as we would see fit.”
“We’ve been very involved with talking to the community — very responsive. One of them at least said that they felt heard and that they felt like they were making progress and understood that things can’t happen overnight. What we were able to make happen overnight was getting those increased patrols, and I do think that’s helpful.”
‘IT’S VERY SCARY’
Yokum told the Press-Republican Tuesday that she believes the police patrols wouldn’t stop someone from speeding down Cumberland Avenue.
Proper signage, newly-painted lines and telephone reflectors would, she said.
“As you come around from the mill, they hide behind the hedge and try to catch a speeder, and I realized, if a policeman is there — they’re hardly ever there — but when they are there, if the speeder was going by, they would have already had a crash before the police car could even get out of that lot,” she said. “I think that they need to do other things.”
“We’ve been walking and driving and taking pictures and we realized there’s no middle line down there at the corner by the mill so when cars pass...it’s not really clear where you’re supposed to even be on the road around the curve, so anyway it’s been a mess and honestly it concerns me.”
Yokum noted that she had seen people recently along the roadway using a wheelchair, and others with roller skates and that those people could be put in danger.
“It’s very scary,” Yokum said. “I walk it a lot too, and it’s scary.”
