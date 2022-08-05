PLATTSBURGH — Local residents are, once again, asking the city to lift its ban on chickens.
In 2011, there was a strong push for chickens to be allowed in the city, but the idea fizzled, and the longtime ban has remained in place.
Now, Abby Meuser-Herr, a Ward 4 resident, has become the latest person to advocate for chickens.
At the South Acres Parks Come Alive! event Thursday, Meuser-Herr, with her family by her side, had a petition available at her table for city residents to sign and show support for “common sense” chicken legislation.
Those who visited her table were encouraged to scan a QR code listed under the resident’s respective council member, and send the pre-written email asking them to support the legislation.
A demonstration coop was also set up as an example of what a backyard coop might look like if the legislation passes.
“There doesn’t seem to be a lot of opposition at this point, and we’re just trying to get more people aware of what it would look like to have backyard hens in the city,” Meuser-Herr said.
“I think there’s a lot more momentum now than maybe 10 years ago.”
Heather Thibault, one of the residents who signed Meuser-Herr’s petition Thursday, said she doesn’t like chickens personally, but agrees with lifting the ban.
“I think it would be great for families to be more self-sufficient like having their own eggs and everything. I really think it’s great for kids though. That’s why we have rabbits, why we’re in 4-H, rabbit clubs and everything, because it’s so great for her,” Thibault said, referring to her daughter.
“To know how to take care of animals and be responsible for something other than herself.”
She said chickens are no worse than other commonly-owned pets.
“People can have cats and dogs and rabbits: why not chickens? Cats can smell bad too. Chickens, if you clean them, they’ll be fine,” Thibault said.
“I just think it’s a nice idea… people who aren’t going to be responsible with them, probably aren’t going to get them in the first place. It would only be people who really plan on taking care of them.”
Before creating the petition, Meuser-Herr created a Facebook page called “Plattsburgh Chickens” as a way to appropriately gauge the public’s interest in revisiting the topic.
In just two weeks, the group has accumulated 112 members.
“I wasn’t really planning on starting a whole chicken campaign, but I just kind of created the group one night and it got so much comments and momentum it just took off,” she said.
“And I was like ‘OK, we’re doing this.’”
Meuser-Herr said she has drafted key points for the common sense chicken legislation and provided them to the mayor’s office.
Those key points consisted of “a limited number of hens (not roosters) on their appropriately-sized lot in a contained and humane manner.”
“I think it’s a maximum of six hens, and a minimum of a 2,000-square-foot lot,” Meuser-Herr said.
“It’s something that’s very reasonable for a city lot… if you follow a lot of the precedent set in other cities, it’s just a non issue.”
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, who is in favor of chickens, is optimistic the council will also support the legislation.
“I’m not out (here)…counting votes, but I think that there is positive reception to it,” Rosenquest said.
“When this came up years ago, there was some support on council for it then, there just wasn’t a lot of push or momentum for it. It was a little bit newer back then, but nowadays, it’s pretty commonplace in bigger municipalities.”
Rosenquest said if other cities can do it, then Plattsburgh should be able to.
“It’s one of those things that, growing up, in other cities as well, I’ve seen it — other people have seen it. It’s been done in much more dense populations than we have, and a lot of what I have read already from this group is common sense… there’s nothing that would prevent us from doing it,” Rosenquest said.
“I don’t see a real need to oppose it, (but) it’ll be up to the council at the end of the day.”
