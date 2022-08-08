PLATTSBURGH — A secret garden nestles at 28 Macomb Street in the City of Plattsburgh.
It’s tucked away behind a limestone residence whose erection 1839-1845, is attributed to St. John Bull Lawrence Skinner, Esq.
But, it was actually built by his brother-in-law, Charles Sidney Mooers, the son of Gen. Benjamin Mooers, according to owners Jaimie Trautman, a retired SUNY Plattsburgh administrator, and Virginia “Ginny” Brady, a retired Clinton County counselor and president of the Kent-Delord House Garden Club.
Charles Sidney purchased Lot 1 for $250 in 1839, and it originally had unobstructed views of Lake Champlain.
“There was a quote from a guy who wrote about the Revolutionary War,” Trautman said.
“He quoted the gardens that they had. I guess there was porch up on the second floor, and they were sitting there, and he was remarking about the nice gardens.”
When Trautman and Brady purchased the residence in 1979, they put in all the gardens.
“This is the oldest tree,” Trautman said.
“It’s a Norway spruce. It’s so high, it captures the lightning. It has quite a lightning strike on it. It’s still growing, and it’s healthy.
“When Roswell Barber bought it from St. John Skinner, Roswell had that as his garden, and he was very possessive of it.”
‘A GARDEN PARK’
Brady calls it a garden park.
“Basically, the vision is we have various beds accessible by our walkway all the way around,” she said.
“So, you can walk all the way around the garden. What we wanted to do was to be sure to have perennials, shrubs, various flowering bushes, different things like that. Once they’re established, they maintain themselves. Basically all we have to do is prune and mulch around them, so that it wasn’t labor intensive.”
“That’s easier said than done,” Trautman said.
“We spend a lot of time down here weeding and pruning and things like that,” Brady said.
‘We’ve gotten it to the point right now, we are able to maintain it. When people come in, they can see the various textures and the various colors in terms of greens. At any different time of year, it will be a little bit different.”
A mourning dove coos in the top branches of a dead elm tree.
“That was an elm tree, and it did what elm trees do – it died,” Trautman said.
“It’s still standing because the birds love it, and we don’t want to take it away from them. It has a certain sculptural finesse in its own right. I planted it. It grew about 30 years. We had to do a lot of pruning.”
The reddish hues of a lovely Japanese fern leaf maple breaks up the flora’s green tones.
“It’s rather delicate,” Trautman said.
“We’ve had some hot weather, and you can see all of the tips. There’s a bit of dryness. It had a lot of dryness, and I poured the water into it. I just let it run for a long time, and a lot of it came back. It really asks for water to drink all the time.”
Right of the maple is a tree peony.
“It’s really quite beautiful when it blooms,” Trautman said.
“It blooms first in early May.”
The garden is accented with one large stone put in place by a landscaper years ago.
“I just asked him to come down and take a look at the garden,” Trautman said.
“He put that stone, but he put a whole bunch of other stones. I couldn’t move them.”
A Grand Isle Nursery owner came over to the property and defined two lower beds.
“I asked him if he wanted the stones,” Trautman said.
“He said, Are you sure you want to get rid of them? He asked me three times. He was very happy to take the stones, and I think it served his purposes very well.”
A ginkgo tree shades the pathway.
On the opposite side of the park, a fence line was once overgrown with blackberries.
“The blackberries took up that space,” Trautman said.
“For 20 years, I would come down in the fall and pick those blackberries. They were the best in the world. But finally, I couldn’t control them. We gave some starter ones to Jane Desotelle, and Jane has them so always we get blackberries from her.”
Now, orange tiger lilies bloom and bob along the fence.
“For me, a highlight are these ferns,” Brady said.
“It’s a California maidenhair fern. Every year that dies back completely. It really fills out that space nicely.”
HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT
The park’s flora includes a white pine shrub and a beech tree.
“So many people go by here on their bike and walking, and they don’t even look in,” Brady said.
“They have no idea it’s here.”
“They don’t notice,” Trautman said.
“That’s another reason it’s a secret garden.”
“And people who do look in, come often and look in,” Brady said.
“This is a nice little hedge, but we have to keep it trimmed because it grows very fast.”
Seedum cluster inside a rock bowl.
Vegetables grow in the sunny, front area of the park.
“Our asparagus bed is about 40 years old,” Brady said.
“We get asparagus every year from that bed. Because of global warming, the yield comes earlier and earlier every year. It used to come in June, and now we can get it at the middle of May. We start harvesting asparagus. You can really tell from the garden itself how the climate has changed.”
The neighborhood woodchucks are thwarted by waist-high raised bed garden boxes filled with squash, lettuce, green beans, beets, greens, broccoli, leeks and greens.
One squash variety, already bearing fruit, is tasty enough for a squirrel to take one bite near the stem.
“I’m 88, and I can’t kneel anymore,” Trautman said.
“I can keep these gardens up easily.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.