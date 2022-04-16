PLATTSBURGH — City Police said they arrested a Plattsburgh resident Thursday after video captured him calling a SUNY Plattsburgh student racial slurs.
Dustin Ormsby, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, after the student, who is Black, reported the encounter and showed police the video he recorded, the Plattsburgh City Police Department said in a news release.
‘DUE TO RACE AND COLOR’
Police said the video showed Ormsby yelling threatening comments and making racial slurs toward the student.
Ormsby’s actions made him feel threatened, harassed and alarmed “due to his race and color,” police said.
Ormsby was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and released with an order of protection for the student ahead of his next court appearance, police said.
COLLEGE LOOKING
INTO INCIDENT
SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi acknowledged the incident on social media, saying the encounter appeared to be racially motivated.
“I want to assure the campus that the matter is being actively investigated by City, State and University Police,” Enyedi said Thursday.
He added that the incident was being looked at by the college’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
“My primary concern is the health and safety of all SUNY Plattsburgh students. We are providing full support of the college to the student, including safe housing and ensuring access to all campus facilities and classrooms,” Enyedi continued.
‘THIS ISN’T WHO WE ARE’
Plattsburgh City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said he personally contacted the student to say he was sorry he had to go through that experience in the community.
“As a Black man who was raised in Plattsburgh, I’m no stranger to being called in the N-word. It saddens me to see this still happening in our community,” Rosenquest said in a Facebook post Friday.
“This isn’t who we are as a community, but this is an unfortunate element of our community. I’m glad to see the swift and decisive response. This sends a clear message that racism has no home here.”
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.