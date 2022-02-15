PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is reopening its search for a new chief of police following the state Department of Civil Service’s determination that several candidates who applied last year should not have been approved by the Clinton County Civil Service Office.
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said in a statement that his office received a call from the county office last week stating the state office had superseded their prior interpretation of the law.
“Since then, we’ve been in direct contact with the local and state Civil Service offices to get a better understanding of where this breakdown happened and what our next steps should be,” he added.
The City Police department has been without a permanent chief since early 2021, when Levi Ritter retired following a period of administrative leave.
Last fall, out of 52 initial applicants, the county civil service office approved 15, the Press-Republican previously reported.
Rosenquest said the Selection Committee worked closely with both the city’s labor attorney and County Civil Service Director Kim Kinblom on proper procedure and protocol for approving and vetting candidates.
“Unfortunately, we’re now finding out that the information that was provided to my office and the Selection Committee wasn’t supported by the New York State Department of Civil Service and a number of candidates who were previously approved as qualified by Clinton County Civil Service are now being disqualified for this position,” he said.
That includes the two finalists the Selection Committee handed down for consideration in December following criteria-based ranking and candidate interviews.
Rosenquest said, based on his understanding, there are at least four to five candidates who applied that are qualified for the open competitive test based on Civil Service’s new criteria.
But it’s not as simple as just appointing one of those applicants. The city could look at those qualified candidates or internal candidates who have applied and make a provisional appointment, meaning a permanent appointment would be pending the results of the civil service exam.
That candidate would have to score in the top three, what’s called “reachable,” on the test in order to keep the job, or else be terminated.
When the city first went through the chief search process last year, Rosenquest told the Press-Republican, there was confidence that whoever was chosen provisionally would be able to score in the top three on the exam.
“I don’t feel it’s appropriate to then now turn around and try to take that risk considering all of the factors that have led up to this, to where we’re at at this point,” he said.
Rosenquest confirmed he does not anticipate making another recommendation for appointment until after the scheduled civil service test, set for March 19.
The deadline to apply for the chief of police position is March 4. Applicants will then be screened by civil service to determine eligibility to take the test.
Rosenquest believes his and the Selection Committee’s job is to figure out what the process is going to look like moving forward.
“Right now, my goal is to reengage the Selection Committee to help with the interview process as well as engage the council very clearly as to what their expectations are so when it does come down to the recommendation for an appointment, it doesn’t become a question of whether or not the council can support that appointment.”
Indeed, the Common Council voted 5-1 against Rosenquest’s pick, Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley, in December. Some expressed dissatisfaction with the selection process, while others referenced community feedback in support of an internal candidate, specifically Lt. Jarrod Trombley, instead.
The mayor said he plans to go back to those who did not like or felt they were not involved in the selection process to determine what would make them comfortable supporting the recommendation that comes out of it.
Rosenquest said in a statement that his goal remains finding a new chief who has a strong balance between command, administrative and management experience.
“It’s crucial our next chief has the members’ respect and can instill the culture change that’s desperately needed in this department.”
