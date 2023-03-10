PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has received an $817,525 grant from the state to implement green infrastructure projects at the City Beach.
The green infrastructure will include development of new trenching and bioretention areas to limit the amount of polluted stormwater that flows into the Cumberland Bay segment of Lake Champlain from the beach’s parking lot.
IMPROVEMENT GOALS
According to a city news release, this will look to improve the water quality of Cumberland Bay.
The grant will also help stabilize the City Beach’s sand dunes as new grasses will be planted on the dunes to limit erosion.
“This grant contributes to the active and ongoing investments my office has pushed for when it comes to our beach,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“These improvements, along with the significant amount of beach work that’s been done over the last two years is starting to show our community and region that waterfront investment is our future.”
The funds were awarded as part of the 2022 Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) process via the Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) Program.
The grant funding, though, requires the City to contribute a 25% match ($204,381), which will bring the anticipated cost of the project to $1,021,907.
PROJECT TIMELINE
The design of the project is now expected to begin this year.
“Development will likely start next (year), depending on the scope of the project,” Rosenquest said.
This project, which is a part of the larger Beach Improvement Plan detailed on the City’s website, is just one of many that recently received funding across New York.
In a news release March 6, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $110 million in grants had been awarded to 86 water quality protection projects in the state.
“New York continues to provide historic levels of financial support to ensure all New Yorkers have access to clean water for generations to come,” Hochul said.
“We will continue upgrading New York’s aging infrastructure and strengthening our water security — improving the quality of life and public health of communities across the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.