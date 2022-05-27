PLATTSBURGH — A reported carjacking Thursday morning has led the City of Plattsburgh Police Department to remind residents to keep their vehicles locked and valuables out of sight.
Police said Herman Santos, 27, of Plattsburgh, was allegedly found using a credit card from a stolen vehicle from a Montcalm Avenue home at a local store. A search of his home led police to find several items linked to other previously reported stolen vehicles, city police said.
The Montcalm Avenue vehicle was recovered by city police in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Santos was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, felonies. He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court Friday morning and remanded to Clinton County Jail, police said.
The city police department is asking anyone with information on this case or if anyone has had items stolen recently from their vehicle to contact them.
City police was assisted in this case by the New York State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Border Patrol.
