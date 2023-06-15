PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery in the south end of the city Wednesday night.
According to police, around 8 p.m., the robbery occurred at Yando's, a grocery store in Skyway Plaza.
The suspect is an unknown male and displayed what appeared to be a handgun, police said.
The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone who may have been driving in the vicinity of Maplefields between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday and noticed anyone loitering, to contact them at 518-563-3411.
Police are looking for information or video of that area.
