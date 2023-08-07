PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Police Department made three arrests in connection with the burglary that occurred at Tech Cellar in the early morning hours Aug. 3.
As previously reported, city police received a complaint from the owner of Tech Cellar, which is located at 345 Cornelia St., that his business had been broken into when closed.
Police announced they were conducting an investigation into the incident Aug. 4.
During the investigation, it was determined by detectives that three individuals broke the front door of the store and unlawfully entered the business. While inside the business, these individuals stole currency and an unknown amount of electronic equipment, police said Monday.
Further investigation by the City Police lead to the identification of three males: Casey Madden, 19, of Morrisonville; Dallas Benedict, 21, of Saranac; and Michael Schoeffler, 43, of Louisiana.
Madden was charged with burglary in the third degree (D felony). Schoeffler and Benedict were charged with third-degree burglary; third-degree criminal mischief; fourth-degree possession of stolen property (all felonies); and petite larceny (misdemeanor), police said.
All individuals were arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and released.
The Plattsburgh City Police Department thanked the businesses and the public for their assistance in this incident.
