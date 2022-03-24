PLATTSBURGH — City police arrested a man for allegedly possessing child pornography Wednesday after a middle school youth safety advocate notified the department.
The Plattsburgh City Police Department said Justin M. Tromblee, 31, of Plattsburgh, allegedly used the social media platform Snapchat to receive and send explicit photos and videos to a child who was less than 17 years old.
City police was notified of the alleged conduct after a Stafford Middle School youth safety advocate alerted the department of the reported sexual exploitation of the child, city police said in a news release Thursday.
Tromblee was charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, all felonies.
Tromblee was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and was released under the supervision of probation, which includes conditions that restrict his access to social media and electronic devices, city police said.
City police is looking for information pertaining to more potential victims that Tromblee was involved with and is asking anyone with more information to contact the department.