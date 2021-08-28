PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City cut a bargaining deal with its largest union for the first time since 2015.
The municipality's last contract with the American Federation of State County Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 788 union was negotiated under the leadership of former mayor Jim Calnon and expired in 2018.
AFSCME President Jason Keable claimed the union tried updating the agreement since, but asserted conversations with past leadership quickly "stalled out."
"Mayor Chris Rosenquest was a pleasure to work with. I appreciate everything the city has done for us and the respect they have given us. It has been a long time since we have had a contract, obviously, and they were just great to work with."
'TAKE CARE NOW'
AFSCME represents more than 70 city employees, including those in Public Works, as well as clerical staff across various city departments.
The latest union agreement awaits council approval on Thursday, Sept. 2.
If approved, the agreement will span eight years from 2017 to 2024.
"My position is that it’s not fair to current and future taxpayers, as well as active employees to keep kicking this financial burden of retro pay further," Mayor Rosenquest said in a recent news release.
"The city is positioned financially to take care of this now rather than wait and that’s what we should do. Moving into the 2022 budget cycle, we’ll see a budget that this administration, the council, city departments and our taxpayers can all support and be proud of."
The budget impact was not provided to the Press-Republican by press time.
LIVABLE WAGES
Keable said wages were a lead discussion during the negotiation process.
"The economy has changed, as evidenced by what you see at the gas pumps," he said. "This contract gets our lower staff wages competitive again. The city was having a hard time hiring and I think that we will find more people will start applying and we won't be so strapped for employees."
As it stands now, Keable said his union's lowest paid workers earn $15.75 per hour.
If approved, this contract will take those employees up to $18 and temporary staff will sit $1 lower at $17 per hour.
'IN THIS TOGETHER'
Rosenquest said the council was kept apprised of the negotiations and contributed ideas throughout the process.
"This contract not only acknowledges the working families who have dedicated their time and energy to the City of Plattsburgh, but it also supports departmental needs for operational effectiveness," he says in the release.
"I have to acknowledge the work done by union leadership," he continues. "It wasn’t always smooth, but like I said from the beginning, this is a partnership and we’re all in this together."
