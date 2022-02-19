PLATTSBURGH — Immediately following Thursday’s Common Council vote that appointed Nathan York as a provisional chief of police, a City Police Department lieutenant announced his resignation to the council, citing mistreatment and politicization of the department.
After 14 years with city Police Department, Lt. Darin Perrotte is leaving to become the Village of Saranac Lake’s chief of police.
"My departure has far more to do with the callous lies and mistruths being propagandized to further political agendas and serve as payback for past differences," Perrotte told the council Thursday.
"I have bled blue since I donned the uniform in 2008, and always aspired to one day lead the brave men and women of the Plattsburgh Police Department."
But that dream, Perrotte said, was cut short because of what he called “a select group of people” who have pushed to change the department’s culture and have labeled it as a “good old boys club” and corrupt to “further their own agendas.”
Perrotte continued by criticizing Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
"Why have the accomplishments of myself or Lt. [Jarrod] Trombley been squandered or sold as other ideas? The mayor touts the accomplishments of all the city departments except the PD,” Perrotte said. “Ask yourself why. Perhaps because he didn't want to give credit to the people who have accomplished them like Lt. Trombley and I."
During his time as lieutenant alongside Trombley, Perrotte said they implemented new policies and procedures, addressed items brought by the Police Review Panel and more.
“Lt. Trombley ran the department since the day we became lieutenants,” Perrotte said. “I’ve worked countless hours alongside Lt. Trombley. We’ve worked days, night, weekends, called in at any hour to deal with various incidents, personnel issues and other management tasks far outside the scope of being a police lieutenant.”
“The mayor wants to act like a police chief, but when it’s time to make a decision, we call him only to give him the solution to the problem for him to bless it. That’s not leading. That’s just affirming that we are the professionals,” Perrotte continued.
Perrotte’s official resignation was put into effect Wednesday, he said to the council. He said he is not leaving with ill-will toward the City of Plattsburgh or its members of the Police Department.
“I leave with sadness in my heart for the mistreatment [Plattsburgh police officers] are receiving at the hands of this administration,” he said.
On Friday Rosenquest did not directly comment on Perrotte’s statements, saying only that he wishes, “Police Chief Perrotte the best of luck in Saranac Lake.”
