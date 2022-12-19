PLATTSBURGH — A decades-old debate was settled Thursday when the City of Plattsburgh Common Council passed a local law that will now allow residents to own hens in the city.
Local Law P-5A passed 4 to 2, with the lone nay votes belonging to Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6).
REPORT ODORS
Prior to the vote, the council had to, once again, complete a lengthy Type 1 New York State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) Act: the same question and answer form that was completed to assess demolition of the Crete. Similar to the Crete, a negative declaration was also passed.
One question asked to the council was if the proposed action — the allowance of hens — would result in routine odors for more than one hour per day.
The council agreed that it would, but there would be no or small impact.
However, Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) reminded residents that if there are any noticeably bad smells, to report them.
“If you have somebody living next to you and they got chickens that are smelling that bad, that frequently, please report them,” Bopp said.
“Well kept, humanely kept chickens do not produce noxious odors and shouldn’t. So if it’s happening, let us know.”
HEN PERMITS
Any resident interested in keeping hens will have to obtain a permit from the city building inspector.
Under Local Law P-5A, the building inspector, at their discretion, can also revoke any permit if they deem any permit holder to be in violation of the new law.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said comments received from the Clinton County Planning Board, along with suggestions from councilors, helped write the law.
The full details of P-5A can now be found at the city’s website.
PEST CONERNS
Gibbs said she was against allowing hens, because it will likely be another scenario where people don’t follow the rules of the law such as: setting off illegal fireworks; letting their pets run loose; and burning plastic in residential neighborhoods.
“Chickens are going to invite pests,” Gibbs continued with her list of reasons against them.
“We already have problems with raccoons and other pests, but it is inevitable that this kind of situation is going to invite other pests. I would like to believe that people are going to do what they need to do, but if that was the case, we wouldn’t need a police department. This is just going to be one more thing that people don’t follow.”
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), on the other hand, had a more optimistic view.
“Your list of complaints … have nothing to do with chickens,” Kelly said to Gibbs.
“I just would like to say that I was on a council before that approached this idea and voted it down and it was so sad, because there are people in our community who need the protein that they can get in their backyard chickens … 62 municipalities in our state permit chickens. and that ranges from New York City to Rouses Point; it’s a wide variety of communities and there doesn’t seem to be a huge problem. If New York City can have chickens, why can’t we?”
PERMITTING PROCESS
Bopp further clarified that prior to owning any chickens, a resident will have to go through a strict permitting process, so those who do have them, will likely follow the set rules.
“Because of the specifications,” Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) added, “not everybody will be able to just get chickens like they get a dog or a cat. … so it’ll probably be just a handful of people in the city really.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.